Autumn trial for mother accused over deaths of four boys

By Press Association
Deveca Rose, who is accused of killing her two sets of twin sons in a house fire, is facing a trial in the autumn (Yui Mok/PA)
A woman accused of killing her two sets of twin sons in a house fire is facing a trial in the autumn.

On Monday, Deveca Rose, of Wallington, south London, appeared at the Old Bailey, charged with the manslaughter of her children, who were aged three and four.

The 29-year-old was not asked to enter pleas to the charges and spoke only to confirm her identity during a short hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

The judge adjourned the plea hearing to March 8 and set a provisional trial of up to four weeks from September 2.

The trial will be heard at the Old Bailey before Judge Lucraft, who is the Recorder of London.

Deveca Rose court case
Deveca Rose (right) leaves Bromley Magistrates’ Court after a previous hearing (Yui Mok/PA)

Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, died after a fire at a property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, at about 7pm on December 16 2021.

The children had been extracted from the “intense blaze” at the mid-terrace house by firefighters.

They were given CPR before they were taken to two south London hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Rose was subsequently charged with four counts of manslaughter and cruelty to a child under the age of 16.

At the conclusion of her first appearance at the Old Bailey, Judge Lucraft granted her continued conditional bail.