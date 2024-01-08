Three 15-year-olds admit unlawful killing of man involved in park row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three 15-year-olds admit unlawful killing of man involved in park row

By Press Association
A sentencing hearing will take place on March 15 (PA)
A girl and two boys all aged 15 have each admitted the manslaughter of a 36-year-old who was pronounced dead at his home a day after an altercation in a park.

The teenagers, who cannot be identified because of their age, were told a custodial term is inevitable for their parts in the unlawful killing of John Hackett in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on April 25 last year.

The defendants pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder when they were arraigned at Warwick Crown Court in Leamington Spa on Monday.

Court Stock
The teenagers admitted manslaughter at Warwickshire Justice Centre (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Following the pleas, prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith told the court the not guilty pleas to murder were accepted by the Crown, and it would not seek a trial on the more serious charge.

Mr Grieves-Smith told Judge Andrew Lockhart KC, the Recorder of Coventry, that anxious consideration had been given to the issues in the case before deciding not to proceed to a trial on the murder charge.

“The family of John Hackett have been spoken to and they have understood our decision. The pleas are acceptable,” Mr Grieves-Smith said.

Judge Lockhart then told the defendants: “What that means is this – you three, having pleaded guilty, will not be tried for murder.

“But in due course you will be sentenced for the offence of manslaughter, which is unlawful killing.”

Renewing conditional bail for all three teenagers, the judge added: “You have pleaded guilty to a really serious offence here today.

“But you will get credit for that plea of guilty, which will reduce the sentence that would otherwise have been passed upon you.

“Your sentence will be reduced by an appropriate margin that the judge will decide.”

The judge added: “This is plainly, as you will understand, a really important matter – not just for you but for the public as a whole.

“In granting you bail I am giving you absolutely no indication other than you will all go to custody for this. You must prepare for that, as must your families.”

Mr Grieves-Smith did not open any of the facts of the case, pending a sentencing hearing on March 15.

As the case concluded, a woman sitting to the left of the defendants, understood to be a relative of the deceased, began to sob, after saying: “They have ruined my life, they have.”

Police said Mr Hackett was pronounced dead on April 26 after emergency services were called to an address on Camp Hill Road, Nuneaton, at around 8am.

Officers said they believed the death was connected to an “altercation” which took place the previous day in the Snowhill Recreation Ground at about 6.15pm.

After the teenagers were arrested, police also confirmed they were aware of footage circulating of the altercation on social media, with officers urging people not to share it with others.