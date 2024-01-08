Hasina re-elected in Bangladesh amid boycott by opposition parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hasina re-elected in Bangladesh amid boycott by opposition parties

By Press Association
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won a fourth consecutive term in Bangladesh, following an election that was boycotted by opposition parties and marked by violent protests and international scrutiny.

Ms Hasina’s Awami League party won 222 seats out of 299, according to the Election Commission, cementing a majority in Parliament and extending her 15-year rule that has made her one of the most defining and divisive leaders in the nation’s history.

The victory, widely seen as inevitable, came amid low voter turnout at 41.8% in a severely contentious climate that saw opposition members jailed ahead of the polls.

Analysts say the clampdown on political foes and stifling of dissent puts Bangladesh’s democracy in a fragile position, risks triggering political turmoil and may test some of its diplomatic ties.

Campaigning was rife with violence and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its allies boycotted the vote, saying Ms Hasina’s government could not oversee free and fair polls.

“This is not a story of a thumping, resounding reaction from the people. There is a question mark in the public’s mind about this election, so the result that has come will face this taint,” said Avinash Paliwal, who specialises in South Asia relations at London’s SOAS University.

The vote also spotlighted a troublesome electoral record, being the third in the last 15 years to be dogged by credibility concerns.

The previous two votes were widely seen as flawed with allegations of vote-rigging, which authorities denied, and another opposition boycott. All three elections were held under Ms Hasina’s rule.

The main opposition party has demanded a fresh election to establish a “legitimate” government.

This is likely “to ratchet up rather than rein in political tensions” and fan further polarisation instead of reconciliation, said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre.

The government has defended the polls as open and inclusive, but critics have pointed out that many smaller opposition groups and independent candidates belonged to the ruling party, which left voters with few options.

In a post-election press conference, Ms Hasina said Bangladesh had set an example of holding a free, fair and impartial election.

“It’s not my victory. I think it is a victory of the people,” she declared.

While Ms Hasina is often credited with presiding over Bangladesh’s impressive growth in recent years, experts say its economy is now sputtering.

Foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to less than three months’ worth of imports, the price of food has surged and a wave of labour protests from the country’s prized garment industry has highlighted dissatisfaction with the government.

Experts say economic discontent is widespread in Bangladesh, which means Ms Hasina’s handling of the economy will be key, especially to regain legitimacy among disenchanted voters who skipped the polls.