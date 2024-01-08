In Pictures: UK and Ireland shiver as snow and sleet sweep in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: UK and Ireland shiver as snow and sleet sweep in

By Press Association
A person walking through a snow flurry in Lenham, Kent, on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A cold snap saw millions of Britons braving wintry weather on Monday as the country was hit by snow, sleet and rain.

A yellow warning for ice was in place across southern England and South Wales for Monday afternoon and evening.

And in the Scottish Highlands temperatures dipped to -8C.

A man walks a dog through a snow flurry in Lenham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A motorist tackles a snowy road in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)2024.
Snowfall in Covent Garden in central London (Lucy North/PA)
Frozen spiderwebs and twigs in Athy, County Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)
Temperatures in Ireland were expected to drop to minus 5C overnight (Niall Carson/PA)
Snow falls on buidlings near Maidstone in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency said “significant” floods are expected to continue in parts of England as some regions are grappling with flooding following intense rainfall.

Fields saturated by flood water on the outskirts of Gloucester on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer toured streets in Loughborough, Leicestershire, being cleared up after last week’s deluge.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meets residents in Loughborough, East Midlands, whose houses flooded during Storm Henk (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer touring Loughborough, East Midlands, after flooding hit the area (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Snow flurries led to difficult driving conditions and queues on motorways.

A pedestrian crosses a bridge during a snow shower near Maidstone in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Vehicles drive through a snow shower on the M20 in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)