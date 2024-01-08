Police name 24-year-old man stabbed to death in north London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police name 24-year-old man stabbed to death in north London

By Press Association
Police have named the man as Jonah Ho-Shue (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police have named a man who died after being stabbed in north London, as they appealed for witnesses to his murder.

The Metropolitan Police said Jonah Ho-Shue, 24, was stabbed on Albert Road, Haringey on January 4.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance after police were called at 10.43pm to reports of a stabbing.

A man was found at the scene with stab wounds and died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination held on January 6 gave the cause of death as a stab wound.

Police said Mr Ho-Shue’s family had been informed and were being supported by officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: “My team’s working around the clock alongside local officers to identify who is responsible for taking Jonah’s life in such a violent way. His family need answers and I’m urging anyone who can help to come forward and speak with us.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the area of Albert Road last Thursday?

“Have you captured anything on your doorbell or dash cam? Please do the right thing and contact police.”

Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s specialist crime command are leading the investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to call the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or via 101 quoting Operation Bardcole.