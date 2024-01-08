Dutch election-winner Geert Wilders withdraws proposal to ban mosques and Koran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Dutch election-winner Geert Wilders withdraws proposal to ban mosques and Koran

By Press Association
Geert Wilders (Peter Dejong/AP)
Geert Wilders (Peter Dejong/AP)

Far-right Dutch election winner Geert Wilders made a key concession to potential coalition partners on Monday, announcing that he is withdrawing legislation that he proposed in 2018 that calls for a ban on mosques and the Koran.

The move came a day before talks to form the next government are to resume after the November election.

The abandonment of the Bill could be critical in gaining the trust and support of three more mainstream parties that Mr Wilders wants to co-opt into a coalition along with his Party for Freedom, known by its Dutch acronym PVV.

One of those parties’ leaders, Pieter Omtzigt of the reformist New Social Contract, has expressed fears that some of Mr Wilders’ policies breach the Dutch constitution that enshrines liberties, including the freedom of religion.

During a parliamentary debate last year, after the PVV won 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament in the November 22 general election, Mr Wilders flagged a softening of his party’s strident anti-Islam stance.

“Sometimes I will have to withdraw proposals and I will do that,” Mr Wilders said in the debate.

“I will show the Netherlands, the legislature, Mr Omtzigt’s party, anybody who wants to hear it, that we will adapt our rules to the constitution and bring our proposals in line with it.”

Mr Wilders is due to resume coalition talks on Tuesday with Mr Omtzigt and the leaders of two other parties, the centre-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy of outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte and the Farmer Citizen Movement led by Caroline van der Plas.

Among three pieces of legislation axed by by Mr Wilders Party for Freedom was one dating back to 2018 that proposes banning “Islamic expressions”.

The text describes Islam as a “violent, totalitarian ideology” and proposes bans on mosques, the Koran, Islamic schools and the wearing of burkas and niqabs.

The three laws were proposed to parliament by Mr Wilders in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but never garnered a majority in the lower house.

In an assessment of the proposed ban on Islamic expressions, the Council of State, an independent watchdog that evaluates legislation, called on Mr Wilders to scrap it.