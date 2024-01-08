Volkswagen is adding ChatGPT to its cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen is adding ChatGPT to its cars

By Press Association
Volkswagen cars for sale at a dealership as the company announces it will begin integrating AI chatbot ChatGPT into its cars from later this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Volkswagen has announced it will begin integrating AI chatbot ChatGPT into its cars from later this year.

Making the announcement ahead of the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Volkswagen said it would introduce the chatbot into the in-car infotainment systems across its range of models, including the new Tiguan and new Golf.

The system will see Volkswagen’s existing in-car voice assistant, IDA, gain access to ChatGPT, allowing users to access a “multitude of new capabilities that go far beyond the previous voice control”.

Volkswagen said users will be able to use the enhanced system to activate in-car navigation, as well as control air conditioning and even ask general knowledge questions.

The car firm said drivers will not be required to create a new account or download any new apps in order to use the new service.

Instead, they will be able to activate it simply by saying “Hello IDA” or by pressing a button on the steering wheel.

Volkswagen said ChatGPT would not gain access to any vehicle data, with conversation history deleted immediately afterwards.

Kai Grünitz, VW board member for technical development, said: “Volkswagen has always democratised technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA.

“As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards.

AI warning
Drivers will be able to activate the technology simply by saying “Hello IDA” or by pressing a button on the steering wheel (John Walton/PA)

“Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool.

“This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products.”

Ahead of CES, industry experts said artificial intelligence and automotive technology were likely to be key trends during the convention.

Leo Gebbie, from analyst firm CCS Insight, said he expected more companies to look to integrate generative AI technology such as ChatGPT into their devices.

“Exhibitors at CES typically jump on the latest hot topic in tech, and for that reason we expect artificial intelligence to feature heavily across the show floor, with generative AI likely to be the main flavour,” he said.