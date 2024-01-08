Volkswagen is adding ChatGPT to its cars

Volkswagen has announced it will begin integrating AI chatbot ChatGPT into its cars from later this year.

Making the announcement ahead of the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Volkswagen said it would introduce the chatbot into the in-car infotainment systems across its range of models, including the new Tiguan and new Golf.

The system will see Volkswagen’s existing in-car voice assistant, IDA, gain access to ChatGPT, allowing users to access a “multitude of new capabilities that go far beyond the previous voice control”.

Volkswagen said users will be able to use the enhanced system to activate in-car navigation, as well as control air conditioning and even ask general knowledge questions.

The car firm said drivers will not be required to create a new account or download any new apps in order to use the new service.

Instead, they will be able to activate it simply by saying “Hello IDA” or by pressing a button on the steering wheel.

#VW + #ChatGPT = 🤝 🔜 With the beginning second quarter of 2024, @volkswagen will be the first volume manufacturer to offer ChatGPT as voice control feature in many models and markets. 💡 This gives you many new opportunities which go far beyond today's voice control!#CES24 pic.twitter.com/w6mMxlcEdu — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) January 8, 2024

Volkswagen said ChatGPT would not gain access to any vehicle data, with conversation history deleted immediately afterwards.

Kai Grünitz, VW board member for technical development, said: “Volkswagen has always democratised technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA.

“As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards.

“Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool.

“This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products.”

Ahead of CES, industry experts said artificial intelligence and automotive technology were likely to be key trends during the convention.

Leo Gebbie, from analyst firm CCS Insight, said he expected more companies to look to integrate generative AI technology such as ChatGPT into their devices.

“Exhibitors at CES typically jump on the latest hot topic in tech, and for that reason we expect artificial intelligence to feature heavily across the show floor, with generative AI likely to be the main flavour,” he said.