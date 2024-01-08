Tiger Woods suggests his partnership with Nike has come to an end

Tiger Woods appears to have confirmed that his long and lucrative partnership with sportswear manufacturer Nike has come to an end.

The 15-time major winner has worn or used the company’s products throughout his professional career.

It is reported the partnership has been worth more than £392million to the player, who turned professional in 1996.

Woods, 48, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

“People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Woods is a tournament host at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles next month.