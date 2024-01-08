Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset will go on sale in February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset will go on sale in February

By Press Association
Apple Vision Pro will be available from February 2 (Business Wire/PA)
Apple Vision Pro will be available from February 2 (Business Wire/PA)

Apple’s mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, will go on sale for the first time in February, the technology giant has announced.

Beginning in the US only at first, the device will launch at Apple Stores and online from Friday February 2, with pre-orders available from January 19.

First announced last summer, Vision Pro is a wearable computer centred around a headset that overlays apps and software over the real world, in front of the wearer’s eyes, and is controlled by a user’s eyes, hands and voice.

The headset features built-in speakers and attaches using an adjustable headband, while a wire leads from the device to a battery pack which sits in the user’s pocket, enabling users to move around while wearing it.

Apple says it is designed to offer more immersive experiences in entertainment and gaming, as well as a new platform from which users can work and interact with others.

Apple said the Vision Pro will start at 3,499 dollars (£2,742), which is several times the price of the Meta Quest 3, the leading virtual reality headset from Facebook’s parent company, which is sold for 499 dollars (£390).

The tech giant has not yet confirmed a release date for the Vision Pro in any countries outside the US.

Apple said Vision Pro will include an all-new App Store, with access to more than one million compatible apps for this new way of interacting with technology, which Apple calls spatial computing.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” Apple boss Tim Cook said.

“Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”