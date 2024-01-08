French prime minister resigns after political tensions over immigration

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the president’s office said.

Ms Borne’s resignation follows recent political tensions over contentious immigration legislation, backed by Mr Macron, to strengthen the government’s ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Madame la Première ministre, chère @Elisabeth_Borne, votre travail au service de notre Nation a été chaque jour exemplaire. Vous avez mis en œuvre notre projet avec le courage, l’engagement et la détermination des femmes d’État. De tout cœur, merci. pic.twitter.com/G26ifKfKzj — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 8, 2024

Ms Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Mr Macron’s re-election for a second term.

She was France’s second female prime minister.

The statement from Mr Macron’s office said Ms Borne will continue handling daily domestic issues until a new government is appointed.

The president posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Ms Borne’s work “has been exemplary every day”.

“You have implemented our project with stateswomen’s courage, commitment and determination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mr Macron wrote.