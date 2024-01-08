LG unveils ‘world’s first’ transparent Oled TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

LG unveils ‘world’s first’ transparent Oled TV

By Press Association
LG has unveiled a transparent, wireless 4K TV that is see-through when off (LG/PA)
LG has unveiled a transparent, wireless 4K TV that is see-through when off.

The South Korean company announced the LG Signature Oled T at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

The Oled T comes in a 77-inch size and has a transparent display, which the company says “harmonises” with its environment and enables the TV to be placed in the middle of a room rather than against a wall to prevent it blocking the view.

It does not yet have a confirmed price.

The TV comes with LG’s Zero Connect Box, which uses wireless transmission technology to send 4K resolution images and sound to the TV, meaning it does not need to be near a plug socket.

It also comes with a feature LG calls T-Bar, which places an “info-ticker” along the lower part of the screen displaying news alerts, weather updates or the titles of songs being played, while leaving the rest of the screen clear to show any view behind it.

LG Signature OLED T transparent TV
Users can switch the Oled T between a transparent and opaque setting (LG/PA)

LG said users will also be able to switch the screen to a more opaque, traditional TV screen with the press of a button.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, said the Oled T is an “incredible feat of consumer-driven innovation”.

He said: “LG Signature Oled T offers brand-new screen experiences plus the picture quality and performance of our award-winning Oled technology.

“LG’s transparent Oled gives customers greater freedom to curate their living spaces, completely redefining what’s possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry.”

Transparent TVs appear to be an early trend for CES 2024, with Samsung also showcasing its own technology at the convention.