British firefighter falls short of world weightlifting record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

British firefighter falls short of world weightlifting record

By Press Association
Firefighter Glen Bailey, 42, attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in 24 hours at the SAS gym in Leyland, Lancashire, to raise money for the The Fire Fighters Charity (Peter Byrne/PA)
Firefighter Glen Bailey, 42, attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in 24 hours at the SAS gym in Leyland, Lancashire, to raise money for the The Fire Fighters Charity (Peter Byrne/PA)

A firefighter from Lancashire has fallen short of a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most weight lifted in a 24-hour period.

Glen Bailey, 42, who works as an industrial firefighter with Mitie Emergency Response Service and an on-call firefighter with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at Darwen Fire Station, needed to lift more than 580,220kg, between 10am on Sunday and the same time on Monday, to beat the current record.

Although he completed the full 24 hours, Mr Bailey fell short of the previous record, lifting 478,139.6kg.

Firefighter Glen Bailey, 42, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in 24 hours at the SAS gym in Leyland, Lancashire, to raise money for the The Fire Fighters Charity. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Firefighter Glen Bailey, 42, attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the most weight lifted in 24 hours at the SAS gym in Leyland, Lancashire, to raise money for the The Fire Fighters Charity. (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said he decided to take on the challenge to raise money and awareness for The Fire Fighters Charity.

“(It does) great work helping to support firefighters both past and present as well as their families by providing a broad range of health and wellbeing services,” he said before the attempt.

“I know people that have had support, particularly in my industrial role.

“One guy went through a tough time and he had mental health support, while I know a few in Lancashire who have had rehabilitation following injuries too.

Glen Bailey fell short of the previous record, lifting 478,139.6kg (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s a charity you always want to support, because as firefighters, we never know when we might need help ourselves.”

Mr Bailey was not immune to cuts and grazes in his pursuit of the record, which can be seen via photos he shared of his intense training regimen via his fundraising page.

The feat took place in SAS gym in Leyland, Lancashire, who invited him to do the challenge there.

A link to Mr Bailey’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/glen-bailey-1697401664701.