More snow flurries expected across England, amid warning for ice

Snow flurries will affect more parts of southern England on Monday evening, as forecasters warned of icy conditions across England and Wales.

The Met Office said there would be snow flurries through Monday evening affecting parts of South West England into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The weather service has issued a yellow warning for ice across southern England and South Wales, which will last from 3pm on Monday to 3am on Tuesday.

It came as parts of southern England, including London and Kent, saw snowfall on Monday morning in a cold start to the week.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that not much of the snow appeared to have settled, with some areas seeing a “dusting of maybe one centimetre or two of snow”.

He added that Tuesday would be drier with limited snowfall, apart from some wintry showers in Cornwall.

The forecaster said a cold wind coming in from the east means there will be a “significant wind chill” again on Tuesday, which will make temperatures feel more like minus 3C in the South West of England.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re not expecting much in the way of further snowfall on Tuesday. In actual fact, it will be much sunnier than today, particularly in the south compared to Monday.”

Despite a dusting of snow, the Met forecasts that the coming days will be drier (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Morgan said there was a risk of ice in some areas because the ground “is still quite wet” after several weeks of wet weather.

He added: “We are likely to see some icy patches tonight, particularly in South Wales and southern parts of England.”

The Met Office forecaster said a blast of cold air coming down from the north, mostly affecting Scotland, was likely to bring more cold conditions over the weekend with some snow showers.

The wintry weather comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited flood-hit residents in Oxford, and as Environment Agency workers are still trying to mop up from the heavy rainfall and high winds during Storm Henk last week.

The Environment Agency said “significant” floods are expected to continue on parts of the lower River Trent on Monday with minor impacts expected there and along the rivers Thames and Severn until Wednesday.

Minor groundwater flooding is expected across parts of Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire and could possibly hit other parts of the south as well as Yorkshire.

A man walks a dog through a snow flurry in Lenham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

An amber cold health alert for the North West of England, the Midlands, the South West of England and the South East of England is also in place until noon on Friday.

The amber alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), means “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.

There is also a yellow cold health alert in place for the North East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East of England and London.

(PA Graphics)

Cold weather can raise the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, and is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.”

Environment Minister Robbie Moore said “2,000 properties are flooded” as a result of Storm Henk.

Making a statement to the Commons, the floods minister told MPs: “The Government began planning for the elevated flood risk as soon as the Met Office forecast indicated an unsettled period of weather over Christmas and the new year. The Environment Agency started planning and preparing in the week before Christmas.”

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed criticised the Government’s long-term record, saying: “With one-in-six homes at risk of flooding, homeowners must be horrified that their Government has done little more than stare out of the window and watch the rain come down.”

Flood water surrounds a power grid sub-station in Gloucester (Ben Birchall/PA)

On Monday evening, there were 125 flood warnings in place, where flooding is expected, and 136 flood alerts for southern parts of England, up through the Midlands and into Yorkshire.

Mr Sunak sought to defend the Government’s record on flood protection as he spoke to the media in front of the fast-moving River Thames on Sunday.

He said: “We have over 1,000 Environment Agency personnel on the ground in local communities helping, over 200 pumps have been deployed.

“We’ve invested £5.2 billion in flood defences over the period in question – that’s a record sum, far more than we’ve done (previously); in the future that’s contributed to protecting over 300,000 homes.

“And, of course, there have been many people affected by what’s happened over the past week, but also over 49,000 have been protected from flooding.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meets residents in Loughborough, East Midlands whose houses have flooded during Storm Henk (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government’s record on flood defences is “not good enough” as he toured streets being cleared up after last week’s deluge.

During a visit to Loughborough, Leicestershire, the opposition leader said he would set up a flood resilience task force to make sure preventative measures were in place before the winter flooding season.

He added: “The response wasn’t quick enough. So I just don’t think it’s good enough for the Government to come after the event again and express empathy.

“Get ahead of this with a taskforce. That’s what I would do.”

Asked if Labour would provide more money for flood prevention, Sir Keir said: “Of course it does need money but the taskforce is not just about money.

“It’s about getting the basics done. Getting those drains cleared. Getting the local authorities together. Having a plan.”