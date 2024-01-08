Manchester United should have made more of chances in cup win – Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot feels Manchester United produced a controlled performance to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win at Wigan.

Dalot put the visitors in front after 22 minutes, with Bruno Fernandes later converting a second-half penalty.

United dominated against the Sky Bet League One side, making 33 attempts on goal, which Dalot accepted they should have made more from.

“We created a lot of chances and what would have made the difference today was putting the ball in the net a bit more with the occasions which we had,” Dalot said on ITV1.

“They had one or two counter-attacks but overall we controlled the game and had some good moments.”

On his goal, the Portuguese full-back added: “It gave a little more comfort to the team. We needed a goal so we could be a little more calm and not rushing to score another one.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored even more, overall that is what we missed today.”

United will be expected to make further progress when they head to either League Two Newport or non-League Eastleigh in the next round.

“That is why we are here. We are Man United, we play to win every competition. Hopefully we can be at Wembley and win it,” Dalot said.

Dalot feels the presence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group is already starting to have a positive impact as they prepare to assume control of footballing operations once his purchase of a 25 per cent stake has been ratified in the coming weeks.

“It brings some good new energy, hopefully positive feelings. New things to conquer, looking to the future with good energy and they are bringing that,” Dalot said.

“You can feel at Carrington (training ground) already the motivation that they have brought in, hopefully we can win a lot of things together.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag felt his side stuck to their task to get the end result at the DW Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ahead of Monday night’s tie, United boss Erik ten Hag described his first meeting with Ratcliffe as “very positive”.

The Dutchman hopes it can prove a catalyst for long-term success at Old Trafford.

“It is an inspiration. Everyone is optimistic, but there is a lot of work to do,” Ten Hag said on ITV following the win over Wigan.

“We’ve had a lot of setbacks and I think in the summer we were in a good way, but it is a journey, it is a project and now we have to deal with some setbacks, but we will keep alive, we will survive it and we will strike back.”

Ten Hag felt his side had stuck to their task to get the end result against the Latics.

“The FA Cup is all about winning, it is knockout. You want to finish the job. That is what I said in the dressing room ‘job done’,” he added.

“There were some good attacks and good chances, but we didn’t take them, but the way we created them was okay.”

Roy Keane, ITV Sport pundit following the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Wednesday December 14, 2022.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, though, was not impressed.

Speaking in the post-match analysis on ITV, Keane said: “That is the problem with United – you don’t know what you are going to get when you turn up. That is not a good sign.

“The manager mentions ‘project’ – (that) probably means he will be gone in the next few months, this dreaded word ‘project’.

“I haven’t seen it tonight and I haven’t seen it for the last few months.

“But again they have won the game and are in the next round, it is an easy draw again, but you need better from United.”