What the papers say – January 9

The ongoing fallout from the Horizon Post Office scandal features alongside a variety of stories in the UK’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Times and The Guardian say ministers have drawn plans to fast track the appeals of the postmasters wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

Tuesday's TIMES: Fast appeals for wrongly convicted postmasters#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/C9Po6tqbzd — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 8, 2024

Tuesday's GUARDIAN: Scramble to clear victims of Post Office fraud scandal#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/PvZfltjqOP — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 8, 2024

The Daily Express asks “why are police failing to deliver on Post Office scandal?”, while the i says Fujitsu, the firm at the centre of the scandal, has been awarded a major UK Government contract.

Front Page – Why are police 'failing to deliver' on Post Office Scandal?#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/0qOUAOFnQY pic.twitter.com/6FxKF2iRTL — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 8, 2024

Tuesday's front page: Post Office scandal firm Fujitsu gets major UK Government contract #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @BenGartside: https://t.co/PcmBocydOr pic.twitter.com/HxCk72iAR0 — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 8, 2024

The Daily Mail says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “weighed in” on efforts to strip the CBE from former Post Office chief Paula Vennells while the Metro leads with the one million people who signed a petition for Ms Vennells to be stripped of the award.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 1M SAY STRIP POST OFFICE PAULA OF CBE 🔴 Online petition booms after TV drama as PM says he would back honour being forfeited #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/T7v7jlqjnF — Metro (@MetroUK) January 8, 2024

The Daily Mirror and The Sun report on the latest Prince Andrew “humiliation” after US court documents revealed claims the Prince was involved in a sex tape.

On tomorrow's front page: Jeffrey Epstein kept secret sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Richard Branson and Bill Clinton, unsealed docs claimhttps://t.co/kNK68LXXkr pic.twitter.com/bSs4EGoDga — The Sun (@TheSun) January 8, 2024

“Yet another asylum farce” leads the The Independent, with the paper revealing 100 asylum seekers were moved from a “controversial” RAF base that was condemned by two Tory MPs.

The Daily Telegraph reports on a “diversity row” at Channel 4 after the Chairman criticised the appointment of four white directors to its board.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Channel 4 in diversity row over white bosses'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/eyUecIxkxN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 8, 2024

The Financial Times says investors across the globe are warning governments about “unmoored” levels of public debt which could spark a “bond market backlash”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 9 January https://t.co/cwWOrt5Uiu pic.twitter.com/skTalLIwkn — Financial Times (@FT) January 8, 2024

And a rocket taking the ashes of Star Trek actors to the moon has “hit a little bit of a snag”, according to the Daily Star.