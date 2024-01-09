AI and transparent TVs the key talking points as CES prepares to open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI and transparent TVs the key talking points as CES prepares to open

By Press Association
JH Han, CEO and Head of the Device Experience Division at Samsung Electronics, speaks during a Samsung press conference ahead of the CES tech show (John Locher/AP)
JH Han, CEO and Head of the Device Experience Division at Samsung Electronics, speaks during a Samsung press conference ahead of the CES tech show (John Locher/AP)

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into gadgets inside and outside the home and the first wave of see-through TVs are among the most eye-catching announcements as CES prepares to officially open.

The annual technology show in Las Vegas opens its doors later on Tuesday, with many of the biggest companies present revealing what new devices they will have on display.

Early excitement at the convention has come from the unveiling of the first transparent TVs from LG and Samsung respectively, which enable viewers to see through the high resolution panels being used and not have a large black space fill their living room, as well as have more freedom with where to place their TV without it blocking a view.

Tech expert and industry analyst Paolo Pescatore described it as the “next battleground in the quest for differentiation”.

“Inside the home, everyone is seeking to own every room with a screen of all shapes, sizes and formats,” he said.

As also predicted by many commentators, AI has been a central theme of the trade show, with many firms discussing how they plan to use the technology to improve the daily lives of their customers in a range of different ways.

Among the most eye-catching examples has been Volkswagen’s announcement that it will begin to integrate AI chatbot ChatGPT into some of its new cars later this year, enabling users to control aspects of their vehicle in a more conversational manner by using the generative AI app.

Elsewhere, French firm Baracoda unveiled a smart mirror which uses AI to analyse a person’s mental health based on their expressions, gestures and tone, recommending steps such as meditation in response to help boost mood and reduce stress.

Meanwhile, Samsung used its pre-CES media event to unveil a range of new AI-powered home appliances, including a fridge which can identify food placed into it and offer recipe recommendations based on those items, and a smart vacuum-mop hybrid device that can recognise different floor surfaces and stains and automatically clean them accordingly.

“AI is already the most discussed term everywhere at this year’s CES,” Mr Pescatore said.

“All providers are seeking to diversify into new areas.

“This will be more apparent than ever at this year’s CES, highlighting the need for the sort of collaboration that can help attract new audiences, drive engagement, and, more importantly, increase revenue.

“Among potentially significant areas, watch for alliances between chipset providers covering gaming, laptop vendors, automotive, and robotics.

“Interoperability between devices and support for different platforms is a major trend, with all providers claiming to offer a seamless experience.”

The CES show floor opens for the first time on Tuesday, with around 100,000 attendees expected over the four days the convention is open.