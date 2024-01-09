Real-time glucose monitoring wearable launches in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Real-time glucose monitoring wearable launches in the UK

By Press Association
A new type of wearable sensor which can track glucose levels in real time and help users create healthier habits is to launch in the UK (Abbott/PA)
A new type of wearable sensor which can track glucose levels in real time and help users create healthier habits is to launch in the UK.

The Lingo device from health tech firm Abbott combines a coin-sized wearable which attaches to the user’s arm and a smartphone app to monitor glucose spikes and dips.

On display at the CES technology show in Las Vegas, the connected app sends users personalised insights and customised coaching and healthier habit recommendations designed to help them improve sleep, mood and energy levels.

The Lingo sensor fits onto a user’s arm with a small part under the skin, inserted using a needle, and kept in place for two weeks at a time, with Abbott offering a subscription service for those who want to monitor their glucose levels for a longer period of time.

The Lingo starts at £89 for a single sensor, while a four-sensor starter pack is also available for £300.

Abbott says that, unlike other wearables, it can offer clearer, more personalised suggestions on ways to improve basic health levels because of its real-time monitoring.

The sensor is being widely launched in the UK following a preview period during 2023.

Olivier Ropars, Lingo division vice president, said the aim of the device is to enable users to take control of their health and boost it by improving their lifestyle and making better choices, but also to help patients and physicians have clearer conversations around healthy living.

“One part of it is giving the tools to people to maintain and manage their health and actually get control over their health,” he said.

“Then, number two is to help them have a better conversation with their physician as well.

“And then it’s about how do we provide that information to the physician as well, for them to have a productive conversation with the patient?

“So it goes all across, and that is why I’m excited that Abbott is taking the lead, because Abbott has a lot of relationships in the back end with primary care providers, hospitals and everything else.

“So we can liberate all the technologies and connectivity and relationships to bring everything together.”

Mr Ropars added that Abbott has already had conversations with the NHS about clinicians and patients using the platform as part of preventative healthcare measures.

“Yes, we have all those relationships and we’ve had conversations at different levels in the UK already, and in the US,” he said.

“We do believe this is not a substitute for physicians – this to increase the quality of the conversations and make it more efficient.”