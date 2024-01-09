Murder accused in court over death of man six years after being stabbed

A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of a man who died six years after being stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket is set to stand trial in October.

Jamel Boyce was just 17 when he suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south London, in October 2016.

He was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak, and died in a care home aged 22 in February 2022.

His cause of death was ruled, after a post-mortem examination, to be a penetrating injury to the chest.

Tyrese Osei-Kofi, from east Dulwich in south London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with Jamel’s murder.

Appearing from custody in a grey prison uniform, he did not enter a plea during the brief hearing.

Judge Richard Marks KC remanded him in custody until he appears for a plea hearing at the same court on March 26.

A provisional trial was fixed for October 28.