Man pleads not guilty to causing deaths of mother and son in Derbyshire collision

A man accused of causing the deaths of a mother and son by dangerous driving has pleaded not guilty.

Angela Boyack and her son Stephen Boyack, from South Shields in Tyneside, died after their Hyundai collided with a BMW X3 on the A632 near Kelstedge, Derbyshire, at around 10.20am on December 9.

Joshua Hill, 27, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday via video link from HMP Nottingham to enter not guilty pleas to four charges, two of causing death by dangerous driving and two of causing death by driving while unlicensed, disqualified or uninsured.

The defendant appeared by video link from HMP Nottingham (PA)

The defendant, wearing a grey t-shirt, sat with his arms crossed throughout the short hearing.

Derbyshire Police earlier said Ms Boyack, 59, died at the scene, while Mr Boyack, 22, died in hospital after being airlifted from the crash site.

Judge Jonathan Straw told Hill, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, he would be remanded into custody until his trial at the same court, which has been set for June 4 and is expected to last three days.

He said: “If you refuse to attend your trial, it can go ahead in your absence.”