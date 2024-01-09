Man pleads not guilty to causing deaths of mother and son in Derbyshire collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man pleads not guilty to causing deaths of mother and son in Derbyshire collision

By Press Association
Stephen and Angela Boyack (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Stephen and Angela Boyack (Derbyshire Police/PA)

A man accused of causing the deaths of a mother and son by dangerous driving has pleaded not guilty.

Angela Boyack and her son Stephen Boyack, from South Shields in Tyneside, died after their Hyundai collided with a BMW X3 on the A632 near Kelstedge, Derbyshire, at around 10.20am on December 9.

Joshua Hill, 27, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday via video link from HMP Nottingham to enter not guilty pleas to four charges, two of causing death by dangerous driving and two of causing death by driving while unlicensed, disqualified or uninsured.

HMP Nottingham stock
The defendant appeared by video link from HMP Nottingham (PA)

The defendant, wearing a grey t-shirt, sat with his arms crossed throughout the short hearing.

Derbyshire Police earlier said Ms Boyack, 59, died at the scene, while Mr Boyack, 22, died in hospital after being airlifted from the crash site.

Judge Jonathan Straw told Hill, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, he would be remanded into custody until his trial at the same court, which has been set for June 4 and is expected to last three days.

He said: “If you refuse to attend your trial, it can go ahead in your absence.”