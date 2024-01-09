Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes France’s youngest prime minister By Press Association January 9 2024, 11.52am Share Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes France’s youngest prime minister Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4860613/gabriel-attal-34-becomes-frances-youngest-prime-minister/ Copy Link Gabriel Attal was named as France’s youngest prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right (Francois Mori/AP) Gabriel Attal has been as France’s youngest prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right. Mr Macron’s office announced the appointment in a statement. Mr Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France’s first openly gay prime minister. His predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law that strengthens the government’s ability to deport foreigners. Mr Macron, a 46-year-old centrist whose term ends in 2027, is to name a government in the coming days.