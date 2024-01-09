Man sentenced for claiming to be Queen’s footman for eBay scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man sentenced for claiming to be Queen’s footman for eBay scam

By Press Association
Marshall was found guilty of fraud by false representation at Southampton Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A 26-year-old man who claimed to be the Queen’s footman has been sentenced for defrauding buyers on eBay who bid for a walking stick he falsely claimed was used by the late monarch “as she struggled with her mobility”.

Dru Marshall, from Romsey, Hampshire, listed the “antler walking stick” on the online auction site having claimed to be a senior footman at Windsor Castle.

The auction reached £540 before he cancelled the listing when he discovered that Thames Valley Police had launched an investigation.

Screenshot of the fraudulent eBay auction created by Dru Marshall (CPS/PA Wire)

Marshall was found guilty of fraud by false representation at Southampton Magistrates’ Court where he was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 as well as £500 in costs.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: “Just one week after the late Queen died in September 2022, Dru Marshall, 26 and now of Romsey, claimed to be a senior footman at Windsor Castle when he listed an ‘antler walking stick’ for sale via online auction.

“In his eBay listing, Marshall said the Queen used the stick in her final years ‘as she struggled with her mobility’ and dishonestly claimed the money raised would go to Cancer Research UK.

“Bids reached £540 when Marshall hastily closed the listing after discovering Thames Valley Police were investigating the scam.”

The spokesman said that Marshall claimed that the sale “was not a scam but a joke made in bad taste and later a social experiment to see how much attention his post would receive”.

He added: “Prosecutors secured a conviction against Marshall by unravelling his ever-changing defence with extensive computer evidence.

“Debunking the claim his account had been hacked by a friend in Spain, prosecutors used Marshall’s online search history to show his intent to defraud potential victims by finding the terms ‘the Queen’ and ‘how to delete an eBay listing’.”

Julie Macey, senior crown prosecutor for CPS Wessex, said: “Dru Marshall used the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to try and hoodwink the public with a fake charity auction – fuelled by greed and a desire for attention.

“Marshall’s scheme was ultimately foiled before he could successfully con any unsuspecting victims – and the CPS will continue to work hand-in-glove with law enforcement to bring fraudsters to justice.”