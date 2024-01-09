Intensified Russian airstrikes ‘stretching Ukraine’s air defence resources’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Intensified Russian airstrikes ‘stretching Ukraine’s air defence resources’

By Press Association
A crater from an explosion next to a building destroyed after a Russian missile attack in Novomoskovsk, near Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
Russia’s recent escalation of missile and drone attacks is stretching Ukraine’s air defence resources, a Ukrainian air force official said on Tuesday, leaving the country vulnerable in the 22-month war unless it can secure further weapons supplies.

“Intense Russian air attacks force us to use a corresponding amount of air defence means,” air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told national television. “That’s why we need more of them, as Russia keeps increasing its (air) attack capabilities.”

As soldiers on both sides fight from largely static positions along the roughly 1,500-km (930-mile) front line, recent Russian attacks have used large numbers of various types of missiles in an apparent effort to saturate air defence systems and find gaps in Ukraine’s defences.

The massive barrages — more than 500 drones and missiles were fired between December 29 and January 2, according to officials in Kyiv — are also using up Ukraine’s weapons stockpiles.

Ukraine uses weapons from the Soviet era and more modern ones provided by its Western allies. Authorities want to build up the country’s own weapons manufacturing capabilities, and analysts say those plants are among Russia’s recent targets.

“At the moment, we are completely dependent on the supply of guided air defence missiles, for both Soviet and Western systems,” Mr Ihnat said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that “we lack a very concrete and understandable thing, that is air defence systems”, to protect civilian areas and troop positions.

“We lack (air defence systems) both on the battlefield and in our cities,” he told a Swedish defence conference.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu declared that Kyiv’s efforts to bolster its firepower “won’t change the situation on the line of contact and will only drag out the military conflict”.

“We retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact,” he said. “We will consistently continue to achieve the objectives of the special military operation” — the Kremlin’s language for the war in Ukraine.

It was not possible to verify either side’s battlefield claims.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has increasingly targeted Moscow-occupied Crimea and Russian border regions with long-range strikes.

In the latest strike, on Tuesday, two drones fell on the premises of a fuel and energy facility in the Russian city of Orlov, about 250km (150 miles) from the Ukraine border, Governor Andrei Klychkov said.

Three people were injured and a fire broke out but was quickly extinguished, he said.

The UK Ministry of Defence pointed to repeated signs of shortcomings in Russia’s air defences. Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Crimea on January 4 demonstrate “the ineffectiveness of Russian air defences in protecting key locations,” it noted on Tuesday.

Russia Ukraine War
Volunteers and residents clear the debris of an apartment building heavily damaged after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv on Tuesday (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The Kremlin’s forces show no signs of easing off their winter campaign. In what officials called the biggest aerial barrage of the war, Russia launched 122 missiles and dozens of drones on December 29, killing 62 civilians across the country. On January 1, Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine.

Russia has expanded its own production of missiles and drones, analysts say, and has begun using short-range missiles provided by North Korea.

Ukrainian officials have pleaded with the West for more weapons, especially air defence and artillery shells.

However, a plan by the administration of US President Joe Biden to send to Kyiv billions of dollars in further aid is stuck in Congress, and Europe’s pledge in March to provide one million artillery shells within 12 months has come up short, with only about 300,000 delivered so far.

US-made surface-to-air Patriot missiles give Ukraine an effective shield against Russian airstrikes, but the cost is up to four million dollars (£3.1 million) per missile and the launchers cost about 10 million dollars (£7.8 million) each, analysts say.

Such costly support is “essential” for Ukraine, a US think tank said.

“The continued and increased Western provision of air defence systems and missiles to Ukraine is crucial as Russian forces continue to experiment with new ways to penetrate Ukrainian air defences,” the Institute for the Study of War said.