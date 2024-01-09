Man who died after eating pizza did not tell takeaway of allergy, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who died after eating pizza did not tell takeaway of allergy, inquest hears

By Press Association
James Atkinson, 23, who from a severe allergic reaction to peanuts died after eating a takeaway pizza (family handout/PA)
A computer programmer who died after eating a slice of a pizza he ordered via the Deliveroo app did not contact the restaurant to tell them he had a peanut allergy, an inquest heard.

James Atkinson, 23, and two flat-mates ordered three chicken tikka masala pizzas, chips and assorted Indian dishes on his phone from the Dadyal restaurant in Newcastle.

Around an hour after eating a few bites of the pizza he died in hospital from anaphylaxis due to peanut ingestion, the inquest at Newcastle Civic Centre has heard.

Mr Atkinson, a popular Newcastle University graduate who was originally from Leeds, used Google to see if the curried pizza was likely to contain nuts before the friends placed the order in July 2020, the inquest heard.

The inquest heard James, 23, had looked online to see if the curried pizza was likely to contain nuts but did not contact the restaurant (Family handout/PA)

Luke Isley, 26, and Robert Raistrick, 27, gave evidence about what happened in their shared house in Jesmond that night.

Mr Isley, who works in IT, told the coroner he did not think Mr Atkinson mentioned his peanut allergy when he placed the order on the app, nor did he contact the restaurant directly.

As little as 30 seconds after starting on his first slice of the chicken tikka masala pizza, Mr Atkinson raised concerns about what he was eating, Mr Isley said.

“He said something about he was not sure about the pizza,” Mr Isley said.

“At first I thought maybe he didn’t like it.

“When he first mentioned about nuts, that’s when me and Rob started to panic.”

Mr Raistrick, a software developer, recalled how Mr Atkinson quickly fell ill after starting on the pizza, saying: “He was concerned that his lips were tingling so he was aware quite soon.”

The two flatmates began to look for Mr Atkinson’s EpiPen without success.

Both had seen one in a house they had shared previously, but they could not find one in their current property.

Jurors heard that James was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary but died 40 minutes after arrival (Family handout/PA)

An ambulance, which Mr Atkinson was able to call himself, arrived swiftly and he was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where efforts were made to resuscitate him, but he was sadly confirmed to have died around 40 minutes after arrival.

Mr Raistrick said Mr Atkinson could not direct them to where his EpiPen was, saying: “I don’t believe he knew where it was either – I cannot be certain.”

Coroner Karen Dilks asked Mr Isley if there had been any discussion about the type of food the friends would order and whether it was suitable for Mr Atkinson.

Mr Isley said: “When we were looking at menu options, James had mentioned about whether the type of pizza was likely to have nuts in it.

“James used his computer to see if that type of curry does have nuts in it.”

Mrs Dilks asked if Mr Isley had seen any warning on the Deliveroo app to contact the restaurant directly if someone had a query about allergens.

He replied: “There might have been but I didn’t see them if there were.”

The inquest continues.