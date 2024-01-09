Two people arrested after man stabbed to death in south-east London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two people arrested after man stabbed to death in south-east London

By Press Association
Police were called at 6.52am on Tuesday to reports of an injured man at Old Kent Road (PA)
Police were called at 6.52am on Tuesday to reports of an injured man at Old Kent Road (PA)

Two people have been arrested after a 47-year-old man was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Police were called at 6.52am on Tuesday to reports of an injured man at Old Kent Road, Southwark.

Emergency services attended, but police said the man died at the scene at 7.22am after being found with knife injuries.

Police said it appeared that the stabbing took place “inside a residential address” and those present at the time were “known to each other”.

A 54-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A crime scene and cordon remained in place on Tuesday afternoon and police said inquiries were under way to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan, of the Met’s specialist crime command – who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Early indications are that the stabbing took place inside a residential address close to where the victim was found by members of the public.

“While we are keeping an open mind concerning motive, it does appear that those present at the address at the time of the stabbing were known to each other and that there is no wider threat to the public.”

Mr Nolan added: “I would like to thank everyone who came forward this morning to speak to police and local people for their patience and understanding as we go about our inquiries.

“If you have information or footage that could assist our investigation please do get in touch.”

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, leading policing in Southwark, said: “I know that the community will be shocked by this incident.

“Local residents will notice a more visible police presence in the area and I urge anyone who has concerns to speak with those officers as they patrol or contact your local neighbourhood police team.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family.”