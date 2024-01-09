Armed men break into live TV studio as Ecuador rocked by series of attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Armed men break into live TV studio as Ecuador rocked by series of attacks

By Press Association
Soldiers patrol the perimeter of Inca prison (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Armed men have broken into the set of a TV channel in Ecuador as it broadcast live as the country reeled from a series of attacks after the government imposed a state of emergency in the wake of the apparent escape of a powerful gang leader from prison.

Men with their faces covered entered the set of the TC Television network in the port city of Guayaquil and shouted that they had bombs. Noises similar to gunshots could be heard in the background.

The channel broadcast live for at least 15 minutes before the signal was cut off. While the transmission was on, the men could be seen on camera while some employees laid on the floor and someone was heard shouting: “Don’t shoot!”

Ecuador Gang Leader
Police and soldiers prepare to enter El Inca prison to quell a riot in Quito (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Police said some units were deployed to the media facilities.

Hours earlier, authorities had confirmed a series of attacks around the country, including explosions and the abduction of several police officers.

Police reported four officers had been kidnapped on Monday night and remained missing, one in the capital Quito and three in Quevedo city.

Separately, agents arrested two people for possession of explosives and as suspects in at least one of the attacks in the South American country.

The government has not said how many attacks were registered, but local media reported several, including some in northern cities, where vehicles were set on fire, and others in Quito, including an explosion near the house of the president of the National Justice Court.

Authorities have not said who is thought to be behind the attacks and if the incidents are part an orchestrated action. The government has previously accused members of the main drug gangs for similar strikes.

In recent years, Ecuador has been engulfed by a surge of violence tied to drug trafficking, including homicides and kidnappings.

Ecuador State of Emergency
Soldiers on patrol during the state of emergency in Quito (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Authorities reported on Sunday that Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito” – the leader of Los Choneros gang – was not in his cell in a low security prison. He had been scheduled to be transferred to a maximum security facility that day.

His whereabouts remain unclear.

Prosecutors opened an investigation and charged two guards in connection with the alleged escape, but neither the police, the corrections system, nor the federal government confirmed whether Macias had fled the facility or might be hiding in it.

In February 2013, he escaped from a maximum security facility but was recaptured weeks later.

On Monday, President Daniel Noboa decreed a national state of emergency for 60 days, allowing authorities to suspend rights and mobilise the military in places like prisons.

The government also imposed a curfew from 11pm to 5am.

Mr Noboa said in a message on Instagram that he would not stop until he “brings back peace to all Ecuadorians”, and that his government had decided to confront crime.

Ecuador State of Emergency
President Daniel Noboa decreed a national state of emergency on Monday (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

States of emergency were widely used by his predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, as a way to confront the wave of violence that has affected the country.

The wave of attacks began a few hours after Mr Noboa’s announcement.

Macias, who was convicted of drug trafficking, murder and organised crime, was serving a 34-year sentence in La Regional prison in the port of Guayaquil.

Los Choneros is one of the Ecuadorian gangs authorities consider responsible for a spike in violence that reached a new level last year with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The gang has links with Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, according to authorities.

Experts and authorities have acknowledged that gang members practically rule from inside prisons, and Macias was believed to have continued controlling his group.