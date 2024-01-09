‘Fortunate’ there were no deaths after 14 people found in lorry, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fortunate’ there were no deaths after 14 people found in lorry, minister says

By Press Association
Freight trucks at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford (PA)
Freight trucks at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford (PA)

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said it is “fortuitous” that there were no deaths after 14 people were found in a refrigerated lorry at an Irish port.

Police are investigating after nine men, three women and two girls were discovered in the vehicle at Rosslare Europort at around 3am on Monday.

They were assessed by medical personnel before being transferred for processing by the international protection service.

The seaport handles passengers and freight from the United Kingdom and Europe, including France and Spain.

Ireland’s police service, An Garda Siochana, said investigations are ongoing and the justice minister said they are working with their international partners on the case.

Irish citizenship
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee (Niall Carson/PA)

“I was extremely concerned to learn of the discovery of 14 people, including two children, in a refrigerated lorry at Rosslare Port on Monday and I would like to thank the emergency services for their initial response,” Ms McEntee said.

“Thankfully, I understand that all the people are in good health.

“We know from past experience that similar situations have led to tragic fatalities. This was an extremely hazardous undertaking and it is only fortuitous that the same did not happen yesterday.

“An Garda Siochana are investigating the matter with assistance from international partners.

“I would appeal to anybody with any information that might assist with the ongoing investigation to contact An Garda Siochana.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the 14 people may choose to apply for asylum or leave voluntarily.

“Our first response is always a humanitarian one – to check that they are alive and in good health and my understanding is that they are,” he said.

“Our next step now is to facilitate voluntary return – their return home if they’re willing to go home.

“If they choose to apply for asylum, they are legally entitled to do that and we’ll try and process the application as quickly as possible.”