CES 2024: concept cars and mobility tech dominate show floor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

CES 2024: concept cars and mobility tech dominate show floor

By Press Association
(Martyn Landi/PA)
(Martyn Landi/PA)

AI-powered and better connected cars dominate the show floor at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, as the annual convention opened its doors on Tuesday.

Organisers the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) said a “record-breaking” number of start-up firms were in attendance this year, where up to 130,000 people are expected to visit.

Ahead of the convention, industry experts had predicted that automotive technology would be a key trend at the event, and this proved the case as the show opened, with the main hall of the show dominated by autonomous, concept and connected vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

Among the technologies on show are a range of concept autonomous pods from companies including Mercedes and LG, while the likes of Sony have their concept car Afeela on display – part of the firm’s mobility partnership with car giant Honda.

While a number of other companies are demonstrating futuristic digital cockpits which could one day replace traditional dashboards, including Volkswagen, which at CES has also announced it will begin integrating AI chatbot ChatGPT into some of its new cars later this year.

Elsewhere, LG’s transparent TV – the Signature OLED T – has been one of the talking points of the show, and the tech giant has created a massive live display of the screens at the centre of its booth as it looks to cement itself as a leader in this new TV technology.

The convention has also seen a number of new health tech devices be unveiled, including the Withings BeamO – a four-in-one health check-up device comprising a thermometer, digital stethoscope, ECG and blood oxygen measurement tool – and the Abbott Lingo, a real-time glucose level monitor and connected companion app.

Speaking as CES opened on Tuesday, CTA president and chief executive Gary Shapiro said: “At CES 2024, we’re thrilled to bring together exhibitors, attendees and media to display and dream up the technology of tomorrow, and the innovations that are solving today’s greatest challenges.

“CES is where business and policy converge, and there’s no place like it for building B2B and B2C connections.”