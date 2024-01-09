Leo Varadkar plays down speculation that his name is in the hat for top EU job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Leo Varadkar plays down speculation that his name is in the hat for top EU job

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar with Charles Michel (Brian Lawless/PA)
Leo Varadkar with Charles Michel (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has dismissed speculation that his name could be put forward to become the next president of the European Council after the surprise resignation of Charles Michel.

The former prime minister of Belgium announced on Tuesday that he would stand as a candidate in the European Parliament elections in June after four years in the key EU job.

He will step down as chairman of the 27 heads of EU governments in July, prompting speculation on who will replace him.

Among the names of current and former premiers who could take the job are Ireland’s two most senior politicians, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs minister Micheal Martin, according to the Irish Times.

“I was flattered to read that article but it’s not the case,” Mr Varadkar said in response on Tuesday.

“My anticipation is that President (Ursula) von der Leyen will be reappointed to the position as president of the (European) Commission.

“That’s by no means guaranteed but if she goes again, I would certainly anticipate that she’d be reappointed and, certainly in my case, that would mean that the EPP (European People’s Party) position, if you like, is gone.”

If the EC president position was held by the EPP, the president of the European Council would have to come from a different political grouping.

Micheal Martin
Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

“I don’t think I’d be even on the shortlist, even if I wanted to be.”

Speaking about Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader Mr Martin’s prospects, he said: “As far as I know, it’s his intention to run for election and continue to lead his party, and hopefully form another government with Fine Gael, but I think Micheal can speak for himself.”

Before Christmas, Mr Martin said he was “very focused” on his job as a minister and as leader of Fianna Fail ahead of local and European elections in 2024.

He said his aim was to “keep your feet on the ground” despite speculation of a job in Europe.

It comes after Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe’s name was linked to a possible role at the International Monetary Fund, as its managing director Kristalina Georgieva’s tenure draws to an end this year.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath’s name is also in the mix as Ireland’s next EU commissioner nominee.