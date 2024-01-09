Payout for parents of British tourist who died after Grand Canyon chopper crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Payout for parents of British tourist who died after Grand Canyon chopper crash

By Press Association
A survivor walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon (Teddy Fujimoto via AP)
The parents of a British tourist who died after suffering burns in a helicopter crash during a tour of the Grand Canyon in 2018 are to receive a £78 million settlement.

Jonathan Udall, 31, was one of five Britons, including his newlywed wife, who died after an Airbus helicopter crashed and then burst into flames on February 10.

The British tourist, who was honeymooning in Las Vegas, suffered burns over 90% of his body and died after spending 12 days in hospital following the crash.

His parents claimed in a lawsuit for wrongful death that their son, originally from Southampton, could have survived if not for the post-crash fire.

Under the settlement approved by a US judge in Clark County, Nevada on Friday, Jonathan’s parents, Philip Udall and Marlene Udall, will receive 24.6 million dollars (£19.3 million) from the operator of the helicopter, Papillon Airways, and 75.4 million dollars (£59.3 million) from its French manufacturer, Airbus Helicopters SAS.

Mr and Mrs Udall said they hoped the settlement would induce helicopter manufacturers to install safe technology so “no other parents” have to suffer their loss.

Their lawyer, Gary C Robb, said they planned to use a portion of the money from the settlement to promote helicopter safety and burn survivor support.

Mr Robb told the PA news agency: “The family wanted to shine a spotlight on this public health issue because there are too many helicopters that have this very unsafe, flimsy fuel tank.

“When the helicopter makes a hard landing, it opens up and pours fuel onto the passengers, soaks them in the fuel, and then it ignites and they are then covered in flame.

“It is horrific. And it should be corrected immediately.”

The Airbus EC130 B4 was engulfed in flames after crashing at the Arizona tourist attraction shortly before sunset.

Veterinary receptionist Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend and car salesman Stuart Hill, 30, and Mr Hill’s brother, 32-year-old lawyer Jason Hill were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Jonathan’s wife, Ellie Udall, died of complications from burn injuries after being transferred to hospital.

The group of friends were in the US to celebrate Stuart Hill’s birthday and the Udalls as newlyweds with a trip to Las Vegas.

Mr and Mrs Udall, in a statement issued through their lawyer, said: “They hope very much that this settlement will induce helicopter manufacturers to replace the dangerous fuel tank with safe technology so no other parents have to go through what they went through with their son.”

A report by the National Transportation Safety Board in the US concluded in 2021 that a probable cause in the helicopter crash was the pilot losing control due to tailwind conditions.

The pilot, Scott Booth, told investigators that the aircraft had encountered a “violent gust of wind” and began to spin.

Mr Booth fractured his lower left leg, and passenger Jennifer Barham had a spinal fracture in the crash. They also suffered severe burns but survived. Since then, both of Mr Booth’s legs have been amputated.