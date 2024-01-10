Giving children food high in calories, fat and sugar ‘damages blood vessels’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giving children food high in calories, fat and sugar ‘damages blood vessels’

By Press Association
The study showed that children with diets high in calories, fat and sugar and low in fibre at ages seven and 10, had stiffer arteries aged 17 compared to children who had eaten less calorific, fatty and sugary foods in childhood (Philip Toscano/PA)
Feeding children diets high in calories, fat and sugar could damage their blood vessels by the time they are teenagers, experts say.

A new study funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) found that youngsters who had a higher calorie intake, plus more sugar and fat, had stiffer arteries when they were 17 than those whose diets were healthier.

Furthermore, children who ate a Mediterranean-style diet rich in vegetables, fruit, beans and pulses, fish and less meat had less stiff arteries aged 17.

Arteries are key blood vessels which bring oxygen-rich blood from the heart to cells in the body.

Stiffness in the arteries is an important early marker of damage and is caused by a loss of elastic fibres and stiffer collagen fibres in the vessels, increasing the risk of high blood pressure, strokes and heart attacks.

The new study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, examined data for over 4,700 children from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children.

Experts looked at children’s diets from the age of seven and then measured pulse wave velocity – a marker of arterial stiffness – and carotid intima-media thickness in the arteries when they reached age 17.

The results showed that children with diets high in calories, fat and sugar and low in fibre at ages seven and 10, had stiffer arteries aged 17 compared to children who had eaten less calorific, fatty and sugary foods in childhood.

When looking at Mediterranean-style diets, experts also found that children who ate more foods like fish, vegetables, fruit and beans had reduced arterial stiffness at 17.

Consuming anti-inflammatory foods aged 10 (such vegetables and fruit, particularly berries, and a variety of brightly coloured vegetables, as well as nuts, seeds, spices and seafood) also led to less artery stiffness.

Female hands mixing green salad in the bowl (Alamy/PA)
The experts said every child’s calorie requirement is different and depends on their age, size and how much exercise they do.

But Dr Genevieve Buckland, BHF research fellow at Bristol Medical School, University of Bristol, who led the research, told the PA news agency: “Children will be more likely to get all the nutrients they need and not consume excessive calories if they eat lots of fruit and vegetables, plus high fibre starchy foods like wholegrain bread, and brown pasta and rice, along with lean protein.

“UK dietary guidelines also recommend avoiding high fat and sugary processed foods as much as possible, because they are often calorie-dense and nutrient-poor.”

She added: “Our research highlights the importance of developing well-balanced eating habits from childhood to reduce the risk of future heart problems.”

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the BHF, said: “Cardiovascular disease is the UK’s major cause of disability and premature death and can hit those living in the least well-off areas hardest.

“The results of this study suggest that, to stop heart disease in its tracks, improving people’s diets has to start early and be lifelong.

“A bold and comprehensive approach from Government is needed to ensure the healthy option is the easy option for everyone.

“This includes pushing ahead with delayed laws to curb junk food marketing, and driving industry to reduce the salt and sugar levels in our everyday foods.

“Only then will we give children the opportunity to live a long and healthy life, no matter where they live.”

It comes as a separate study in the journal Atherosclerosis noted that high cholesterol levels in adolescence can cause structural and functional damage leading to premature heart damage and death.

The study, from the University of Exeter, University of Bristol and the University of Eastern Finland, suggested earlier checks for children could prevent future heart problems.

The research found elevated cholesterol and dyslipidaemia (an imbalance of lipids in the blood, including cholesterol) in children and adolescents increased the risk of premature death by the mid-40s and other heart issues in the mid-20s.