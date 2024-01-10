Access Hollywood video cleared as evidence in Trump court case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Access Hollywood video cleared as evidence in Trump court case

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at a Washington hotel after attending a hearing before the DC Circuit Court of Appeals (Susan WalshAP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at a Washington hotel after attending a hearing before the DC Circuit Court of Appeals (Susan WalshAP)

A video in which former US president Donald Trump was recorded speaking disparagingly about women can be shown to jurors deciding what he owes a columnist he defamed, a judge has ruled.

US district judge Lewis A Kaplan ruled the 2005 Access Hollywood video can be shown in the trial which is due to start on Tuesday.

In May, a jury awarded columnist E Jean Carroll five million dollars (£3.9 million) after concluding she was sexually abused by the former president in 1996 and that he defamed her in 2022 with public denials and insistence she was lying.

The judge ruled the tape, in which Mr Trump was heard bragging about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women who were not his wife, could provide a useful insight into his state of mind.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
E Jean Carroll, right, walks out of a Manhattan federal court in May (Seth Wenig/AP)

“The jury could find that Mr Trump was prepared to admit privately to sexual assaults eerily similar to that alleged by Ms. Carroll,” the judge said.

The judge also ruled Mr Trump’s lawyers cannot introduce evidence or argument “suggesting or implying” that former president did not sexually assault Mr Carroll, that she fabricated her account of the assault or that she had financial and political motivations to do so.

Lawyers for Mr Trump have not commented on the ruling.

When the video surfaced during the 2016 US presidential election, Mr Trump dismissed it as “locker room banter” and “a private conversation”.

Mr Trump is embroiled in another civil business fraud trial in New York surrounding claims his net worth was inflated by billions of dollars on financial statements that helped him secure business loans and insurance.

The former president plans to deliver his own closing argument in the trial, according to reports in the US.

Trump Capitol Riot
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at a Washington hotel on Tuesday (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Trump attended a court hearing in Washington on Tuesday in a different case relating to federal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, which has raised questions about whether presidents have immunity against prosecution.

“I feel that as a president, you have to have immunity, very simple,” Mr Trump said after attending the hearing. “It’s the opening of a Pandora’s box and it’s a very, very sad thing that’s happened with this whole situation.”

He has long vowed to prosecute President Joe Biden if a second Trump administration returns to the White House and also said former president Barack Obama and George W Bush could be prosecuted.

He said there “will be bedlam in the country” if the case against him continues.

Federal appeal court judges at the hearing expressed scepticism at Mr Trump’s argument that he was immune from prosecution.

Judge Karen Le Craft Henderson said: “I think it’s paradoxical to say that his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed allows him to violate criminal law.”