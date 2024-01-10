More than half of child abuse reports made against under-18s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than half of child abuse reports made against under-18s

By Press Association
Online abuse has contributed to the growth in reported cases (PA)
Online abuse has contributed to the growth in reported cases (PA)

More than half of the reports of child sexual abuse in England and Wales in 2022 were made against people aged under 18, according to police figures.

Analysis by the Vulnerability Knowledge and Practice Programme, created to co-ordinate a collective policing response to protecting vulnerable people, found 107,000 cases were reported – a 7.6% rise on the previous year and almost four times the figure from 10 years before.

One third of abuse came from within the family with at least 32% of cases stemming from online sexual abuse.

While online cases contribute to the 52% of abuse by children aged 10 to 18, the report says the “growing and concerning trend” also includes serious sexual assaults, including rape.

The most common age for those under-18 who are reported of abuse is 14.

Wendy Hart, deputy director for child sexual abuse at the National Crime Agency, said: “With over half of reported crimes involving child on child abuse, there has never been a greater need for education is in this space.

“We know from our collective analysis that the severity of offending has increased, as have the complexities faced by law enforcement in tackling it.

“We are now seeing hyper-realistic images and videos of abuse being created using artificial intelligence, for example, while the rollout of end-to-end encryption by technology platforms makes it a lot more difficult for us to protect children.”

Around 75% of child sexual abuse and exploitation cases are related to offences committed directly against children, around one in four relate to online indecent images.

The report said the rise in online abuse was “no doubt” partly due to the increase in smartphones and digital devices.

Reports of group-based offences, ranging from unorganised sharing of imagery to more complex, organised cases, accounts for 5% of reported abuse.

Ian Critchley, who leads the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) in tackling child abuse, said the priority must be preventing abuse.

“We must stop abuse happening, preventing the lifelong physical and mental harm it causes,” he said.

“Whilst policing has made significant developments in its approach to tackling child sexual abuse this analysis enables us to review current approaches, continually adapting and developing our service and ensuring that the voices of children and victims are at the heart of everything we do.”