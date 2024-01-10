Selena Gomez reveals what she was whispering to Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Selena Gomez reveals what she was whispering to Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

By Press Association
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s chat a the Golden Globes sparked an online frenzy (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s chat a the Golden Globes sparked an online frenzy (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Selena Gomez has revealed what she was whispering to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes after a clip of the pair chatting went viral.

Fans had speculated that Gomez had been talking about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who made their first awards show appearance together at the star-studded show.

However, the Only Murders In The Building star has dismissed that theory.

Commenting on a headline that suggested she was talking about the couple, Gomez wrote on Instagram: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

A clip of Gomez whispering to Swift, who is a close friend, and Keleigh Sperry, the wife of actor Miles Teller sparked fascination online.

In the clip, Gomez appears to share some news with Swift and Sperry and the pair react with shock.

Gomez was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role in Only Murders In The Building, but lost out to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.

Meanwhile, Swift was nominated for the inaugural cinematic and box office achievement award for the Eras Tour concert film, but lost out to box office juggernaut Barbie.

Chalamet and Jenner were first linked in April 2023, after Jenner split from rapper Travis Scott, the father of her children – daughter Stormi, five, and son Aire Webster, one.

They made their first public appearance together in September, when they attended Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in Los Angeles.