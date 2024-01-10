Charities urge better funding of specialist refuges after domestic abuse study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities urge better funding of specialist refuges after domestic abuse study

By Press Association
The ONS has issued a release on survivors of domestic abuse and their experiences with temporary ‘safe’ accommodation in England (Alamy/PA)
Specialist refuge services for those fleeing domestic abuse must be funded properly, a charity has said, after survivors told how they struggled to access basic necessities when placed in general accommodation such as hotels and hostels.

Women described feeling like they had lost “everything in a house fire” in the often desperate rush to get out of a dangerous situation at home, in research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The study, documenting the experiences of 40 women survivors of domestic abuse with current or previous experience of temporary safe accommodation in England, found those referred to specialist so-called “by and for” refuge services were grateful for having their specific cultural needs and preferences met.

The ONS said: “Overall, survivors noted the importance of early high-quality, proactive and empathetic support in helping them to feel heard and helped.”

Those who took part described staying in various types of accommodation with different levels of support, including refuges, hotels, hostels, self-contained and shared accommodation.

The research said “hotels and hostels were described by participants as commonly lacking basic necessities, including food and water”.

It said hotels are generally considered suitable only as an emergency measure, and that “participants highlighted that adequate drinking water and food should be provided as a minimum”.

The research laid bare the distress for people fleeing domestic abuse, noting that while some survivors described being supported by police to collect  personal items from their home when they felt it was safe to do so, others had no opportunity to revisit their previous homes to collect their belongings.

It said: “Participants compared the loss of belongings to losing ‘everything in a house fire’.”

Lucy Hadley, head of policy at Women’s Aid, said: “This powerful research demonstrates why, under their duties in the Domestic Abuse Act, local authorities must sustainably fund specialist women’s refuges and refuges led ‘by and for’ black and minoritised women, which have a proven track record in meeting survivors’ needs.

“In other forms of temporary or ‘safe’ accommodation, women interviewed for this research were unable to access even basic rights such as food, water, clothing, bedding or space to sleep.

“It is unacceptable that women escaping domestic abuse are placed in accommodation which fails to keep them and their children safe.

“We are calling for sustainable investment in high-quality specialist refuge services that can support women and their children in recovering and moving on to a life free from abuse.”

Survivors suggested support services and accommodation service providers “should take the time to consult with survivors to understand their individual needs and circumstances” in accessing accommodation, including specific cultural needs and language services.

Sophie Ireland, from the charity Refuge, said: “We know specialist services such as refuges are often the best form of support when it comes to temporary safe accommodation for survivors, and it is essential we see further investment in our vital services so that we can continue to provide this much-needed support.”

The ONS release comes in the same week as the Government confirmed its commitment to a £2 million fund to provide one-off payments to victims to help them leave their abusers.

The Home Office said victims will be given up to £2,500 for “critical support and to help rebuild their lives longer term” following a successful pilot scheme carried out with Women’s Aid in 2023.

The funding, until March 2025, will be delivered through referrals from a network of local frontline services in England and Wales including organisations, helplines and caseworkers who have a specialist understanding of domestic abuse.