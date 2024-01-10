Right to wild camp on Dartmoor to be challenged at Supreme Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Right to wild camp on Dartmoor to be challenged at Supreme Court

By Press Association
Dartmoor National Park (Alamy/PA)
Dartmoor National Park (Alamy/PA)

The right to wild camp on Dartmoor is set to be scrutinised by the Supreme Court after it gave the go-ahead for two landowners to continue their long-running legal challenge against it.

Lawyers for Alexander and Diana Darwall said they had secured permission from the UK’s highest court to appeal against a ruling that members of the public have the right to wild camp in Dartmoor National Park.

Mr Darwall, a hedge fund manager, and his wife previously brought successful legal action against the Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA), claiming some campers cause problems to livestock and the environment.

In January last year, a High Court judge ruled that a nearly 40-year-old piece of legislation did not give people the right to pitch tents overnight on the Dartmoor Commons without landowners’ permission.

But the DNPA later asked appeal judges to overturn Sir Julian Flaux’s decision, arguing he had the wrong interpretation of a 1985 law over rights of access to the Dartmoor Commons.

In July, the Court of Appeal ruled in the DNPA’s favour, finding that the law “confers on members of the public the right to rest or sleep on the Dartmoor Commons, whether by day or night and whether in a tent or otherwise” as long as byelaws are followed.

Sir Geoffrey Vos, who heard the appeal with Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Newey, said the “critical question” was whether wild camping could be considered a form of “open-air recreation”, finding it was.

Campaigners had previously argued that Sir Julian’s earlier ruling “went too far” and could affect bird-watching, fishing and other activities.

His overturned judgment was labelled a “huge step backward” by campaigners, who said there was a “long-established precedent” of wild camping in the national park in Devon.

Mr and Mrs Darwall keep cattle on Stall Moor which forms part of their more than 3,450-acre estate in the southern part of Dartmoor.

The couple’s legal team at Landmark Chambers said: “The appeal to the Supreme Court will determine once and for all this important issue, namely whether members of the public enjoy a right to camp on the Dartmoor Commons.”

The DNPA said in a statement: “Naturally, we feel disappointed by the decision to allow the appeal.

“We’ve been consistently clear about our role in protecting Dartmoor and promoting understanding so people respect the national park’s environment, its cultural heritage and those who live and work here.

“Since this matter was brought to the courts, we have sought to defend the public’s right to access the national park for open air recreation while continuing our work with partners that protect Dartmoor’s unique characteristics. We will ensure that the authority’s position is represented in the Supreme Court hearing.”

Reacting to the news on X, formerly Twitter, campaign group The Stars Are For Everyone said: “The loss of our rights on Dartmoor ignited a passionate movement for greater land rights in England.

“This latest decision is confirmation that reform is both needed and inevitable, and a clarion call to all those who wish for future generations to enjoy these freedoms.

“As ever, the right to wild camp is emblematic of the fragility of our wider rights in the English countryside, and Darwall’s latest egregious move illustrates the need for greater legal protections for access to nature.

“Long may the right to sleep under the stars remain on Dartmoor – we will fight to ensure that it does, and then to extend that right elsewhere.”

Dartmoor National Park, designated in 1951, covers a 368-square mile area that features “commons” – areas of unenclosed privately owned moorland where locals can put livestock.