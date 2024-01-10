Largest great ape that ever lived ‘became extinct because of climate change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Largest great ape that ever lived ‘became extinct because of climate change’

By Press Association
Gigantopithecus blacki lived in the Guangxi region of southern China (Garcia/Joannes-Boyau/Southern Cross University/AP)
Gigantopithecus blacki lived in the Guangxi region of southern China (Garcia/Joannes-Boyau/Southern Cross University/AP)

An ancient species of great ape was likely to have been driven to extinction when climate change put their favourite fruits out of reach during dry seasons, scientists said on Wednesday.

The species Gigantopithecus blacki, which once lived in southern China, represents the largest great ape known to scientists, standing 10ft tall and weighing up to 650lbs, or 46 stone.

But its size may also have been a weakness.

“It’s just a massive animal – just really, really big,” said Renaud Joannes-Boyau, a researcher at Australia’s Southern Cross University and co-author of the study published in the journal Nature.

Extinct Great Apes
The opening of a cave where Gigantopithcus blacki fossils were found (Kira Westaway/Macquarie University/AP)

“When food starts to be scarce, it’s so big it can’t climb trees to explore new food sources.”

The giant apes, which probably resembled modern orangutans, survived for about two million years on the forested plains of China’s Guangxi region.

They ate vegetarian diets, munching on fruits and flowers in tropical forests, until the environment began to change.

The researchers analysed pollen and sediment samples preserved in Guangxi’s caves, as well as fossil teeth, to unravel how forests produced fewer fruits starting about 600,000 years ago, as the region experienced more dry seasons.

The giant apes did not vanish quickly, but likely became extinct some time between 215,000 and 295,000 years ago, the researchers found.

Extinct Great Apes
Fossils of Gigantopithcus blacki were found in caves in the Guangxi region of southern China (Yingqi Zhang/IVPP- CAS/AP)

While smaller apes may have been able to climb trees to search for different food, the researchers’ analysis shows the giant apes ate more tree bark, reeds and other non-nutritious food.

“When the forest changed, there was not enough food preferred by the species,” said co-author Zhang Yingqi, of China’s Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology.

Most of what scientists know about the extinct great apes comes from studying fossil teeth and four large lower jaw bones, all found in southern China. No complete skeletons have been found.

Between about two million and 22 million years ago, several dozen species of great apes inhabited Africa, Europe and Asia, fossil records show.

Today, only gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans and humans remain.

While the first humans emerged in Africa, scientists do not know on which continent the great ape family first arose, said Rick Potts, who directs the human origins programme at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, in the US, and was not involved in the study.