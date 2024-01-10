Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny jokes in court via video link from Arctic prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny jokes in court via video link from Arctic prison

By Press Association
Alexei Navalny appeared via video link (Antonina Favorskaya/AP)
Alexei Navalny appeared via video link (Antonina Favorskaya/AP)

A smiling and joking Alexei Navalny appeared in court on Wednesday via video link from the Arctic penal colony where he is serving a 19-year sentence.

It is the first time the Russian opposition leader has been shown on camera since his transfer to the remote prison.

Russian news outlets released images of Mr Navalny, in black prison garb and with a buzz cut, on a live TV feed from the “special regime” penal colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,200 miles northeast of Moscow.

At the hearing Navalny cracked jokes about the Arctic weather and asked if officials at his former prison threw a party when he was transferred.

The video was beamed to a hearing in a court hundreds of miles away in the town of Kovrov, in the Vladimir region of central Russia, about 150 miles east of Moscow, near Penal Colony No. 6, where Mr Navalny had been held until last month.

The hearing was for one of many lawsuits he filed against the penal colony – this particular one challenged one of his stints in a “punishment cell”.

In video footage and media reports from the hearing, Mr Navalny, 47, talked in his usual sardonic tone about how much he had missed officials at his old prison and the Kovrov court officials, and he joked about the harsh prison in Russia’s far north.

“Conditions here (at the penal colony in Kharp) – and that’s a dig at you, esteemed defendants – are better than at IK-6 in Vladimir,” Mr Navalny deadpanned, using the penal colony’s acronym.

“There is one problem, though, and I don’t know which court to file a suit about it, the weather is bad here,” he added with a chuckle.

He was transferred in December to the “special regime” penal colony in Kharp,  the highest security level of prisons in Russia.

Mr Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest political foe, is serving time on charges of extremism.

He spent months in isolation at Prison Colony No. 6 before his transfer. He was repeatedly placed in a tiny punishment cell over alleged minor infractions, like buttoning his prison uniform wrong.

They also refused to give him his post, deprived him of writing supplies, denied him food he had ordered and paid for in addition to regular meals, and would not allow visits from relatives, Mr Navalny argued in his lawsuits, challenging his treatment.

In the hearing on Wednesday, Mr Navalny contested a stint in solitary confinement, and the judge ruled against him and sided with prison officials – as in other such lawsuits he filed.

Russian independent news site Mediazona reported that the court played a video of an incident last year in which he lashed out at a prison official who took away his pen.

The official then accused Mr Navalny of insulting him, and he was put in the punishment cell for 12 days.

According to the report, Mr Navalny admitted on Wednesday that he should not have “yelled” at the official and “overdid it” by calling him names, but he argued nonetheless that he was allowed to have the pen and should not have been punished by prison officials.

He also asked the penal colony’s representatives whether they celebrated his transfer with a “party, or a karaoke party”, drawing laughter from the judge, Mediazona reported.

Mr Navalny has been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Before his arrest he campaigned against official corruption, organised major anti-Kremlin protests and ran for public office.

He has since received three prison sentences, rejecting all the charges against him as politically motivated.

On Tuesday he said in a social media statement relayed from behind bars that prison officials in Kharp accused him of refusing to “introduce himself in line with protocol”, and also ordered him to serve seven days in an isolated punishment cell.

”The thought that Putin will be satisfied with sticking me into a barracks in the far north and will stop torturing me in the punishment confinement was not only cowardly, but naive as well,” he said.