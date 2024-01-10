Overweight and obese people ‘more likely to gain weight when feeling depressed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overweight and obese people ‘more likely to gain weight when feeling depressed’

By Press Association
Researchers said the weight gain was ‘small’, but can lead to larger weight changes in the long-term, particularly among those who are overweight or obese (PA)
Overweight or obese people are more likely to gain weight when feeling depressed compared to slimmer individuals, according to a study.

Monitoring depressive symptoms in those with a body mass index (BMI) over 25 could be beneficial for their mental and physical health, researchers said.

Academics from the University of Cambridge’s Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit examined data from 2,133 adults enrolled on the Fenland Covid-19 Study.

Patients scored symptoms of depression, anxiety and perceived stress on a mobile app, as well as logging weight measurements, over a period of six to nine months between August 2020 and April 2021.

Each time the score for depressive symptoms increased, the person’s weight one month later was up by 45g, researchers found.

Those defined as overweight, with a BMI of between 25 and 29.9, recorded an average increase of 52g for every point increase, while those classed as obese, with a BMI of more than 30, recorded weight gain of 71g.

Researchers found no evidence of the effect among people with a healthy BMI below 25.

First author Dr Julia Mueller said the findings, published in Plos One, suggest overweight or obese people are more vulnerable to gaining weight when depressed and should be monitored to avoid this.

“Although the weight gain was relatively small, even small weight changes occurring over short periods of time can lead to larger weight changes in the long term, particularly among those with overweight and obesity,” Dr Mueller added.

“People with a high BMI are already at greater risk from other health conditions, so this could potentially lead to a further deterioration in their health.

“Monitoring and addressing depressive symptoms in individuals with overweight or obesity could help prevent further weight gain and be beneficial to both their mental and physical health.”

Senior author Dr Kirsten Rennie said using apps in this way “could help us understand how changes in mental health influence behaviour” among those overweight or obese “and offer ways to develop timely interventions when needed”.

The study found no evidence of changes in stress or anxiety leading to weight gain.

There was also no evidence that weight led to subsequent symptoms of depression.

Dr Mueller said the team “can’t draw any firm conclusions about what caused” the findings, given it was an observational study.

She added: “Our findings suggest that people may react to negative emotions in different ways.

“Some coping mechanisms for dealing with negative emotions might lead to weight gain, like eating more energy-dense foods, known as ’emotional eating’, whereas other coping mechanisms, like talking to a friend, would not lead to weight gain.

“The literature highlights that some people have a tendency to ’emotional eating’ whereas others do not.

“Why people differ in their eating behaviour is currently not quite clear, but it’s likely a combination of factors like genes, the environment, and early life experiences.”

The research was supported by the MRC.