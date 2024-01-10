Arrest made after death of child in west Wales

A person has been arrested following the death of a child in west Wales.

Officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on Wednesday morning, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force said it was investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

UPDATE| We are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a child. Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest this morning, Wed 10th Jan. One person has been arrested & the investigation is ongoing. Our thoughts are with the family. — Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) January 10, 2024

A police statement added: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

The road was closed for much of the day, with police urging people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.