Harry to be inducted into ‘Living Legends of Aviation’ for work as pilot

By Press Association
Harry served for 10 years in the military, rising to the rank of Captain (John Stillwell/PA)
The Duke of Sussex is to be inducted into the “Living Legends of Aviation” for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot.

Harry will be inducted next Friday at an awards ceremony hosted by actor and aviation ambassador John Travolta in Beverly Hills, California.

The event was set up to honour those who make significant contributions to aviation and aerospace.

The duke, 39, completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot, having flown countless training missions in the UK, US and Australia.

He served for 10 years in the military, rising to the rank of Captain.

Princes William and Harry RAF photocall
William and Harry at a military helicopter training course base (Dave Thompson/PA)

Harry will take his place alongside other aviation and aerospace “legends” including Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Elon Musk and Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud.

Other aerospace icons set to be inducted alongside Harry this year include US navy pilot Fred George and former world speed record holder Steve Hinton.

The event’s website also praised the duke for his work with charities and organisations including Travalyst, Sentebale, African Parks, WellChild and the Invictus Games.

A statement on the event’s website said: “Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist.

“He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places.”

His brother, William, Prince of Wales, trained with the RAF as a search and rescue pilot in 2009, before becoming an air ambulance pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years from March 2015.