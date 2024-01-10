Former Royal Marine’s prosthetic legs stolen from Premier Inn car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Royal Marine’s prosthetic legs stolen from Premier Inn car park

By Press Association
Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod had his prosthetic legs stolen in a Premier Inn car park (Steve Parsons/PA)
Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod had his prosthetic legs stolen in a Premier Inn car park (Steve Parsons/PA)

A former Royal Marine said he “did not have the best start to my day” after a set of his prosthetic legs were stolen from a hotel car park.

Mark Ormrod MBE took to social media to inform followers of the incident which happened at a Premier Inn car park in west London.

The triple amputee filmed the aftermath of the theft showing shattered glass on the ground before panning to reveal his car’s broken rear window.

In a social media post, Mr Ormrod said: “Not the best start to my day!

“Had my car broken into last night.

“They stole a bag full of sweaty gym cloths, another bag with my JiuJitsu Gi in and what’s really inconvenient is they took a set of my prosthetic legs!”

The gold medal winning Invictus Games athlete said the hotel’s security cameras did not capture the incident.

Mr Ormrod wrote: “Despite having 3 cameras pointing at my car I was told by the staff at the hotel that they couldn’t see any activity as the view to my car was blocked by another car (might be time to reposition those cameras).

“The sad thing is to think that someone would break into a car parked in a disabled parking space and steal equipment someone needs to live independently and not even care.”

Mr Ormrod underwent a triple amputation – losing both legs and his right arm – after standing on an improvised explosive device while on a routine foot patrol in Afghanistan on Christmas Eve 2007.

The PA media news agency has contacted Premier Inn for comment.