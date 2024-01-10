King outlines challenges facing the world in letter to Sri Lankan president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King outlines challenges facing the world in letter to Sri Lankan president

By Press Association
The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe receives a letter from the King (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe receives a letter from the King (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The world is facing the challenges of “maintaining peace, prosperity and democracy”, the King has said, in a letter delivered to Sri Lanka’s president by the Princess Royal.

Charles also said the UK was committed to “building an ever stronger, modern partnership with Sri Lanka” in the letter to Ranil Wickremesing, delivered by Anne at the end of the first day of her tour of the country.

The princess’ three-day visit to Sri Lanka is the royal family’s first overseas tour of 2024, and marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UK and the Commonwealth country, which gained independence from Britain in 1948.

The letter was presented by Anne at Mr Wickremesinghe’s official residence in the capital Colombo, ahead of a private dinner, and came after the princess, who was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, received a colourful cultural welcome after her jet touched down.

Royal visit to Sri Lanka – Day one
The Princess Royal received a colourful welcome at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Charles wrote: “The United Kingdom and Sri Lanka are bound by a deep, shared history. Her late Majesty the Queen, as head of state from 1952 to 1972, played a major role in Sri Lanka’s formative years.

“Her visit to the country, just five months after her coronation, highlighted the closeness and strength of those bilateral bonds. In the intervening years, we have maintained that enduring connection between our peoples.

“In the years ahead, the United Kingdom is committed to building an ever stronger, modern partnership with Sri Lanka.

“We and the world are faced with considerable challenges, not least of all maintaining peace, prosperity and democracy, and tackling climate change and environmental degradation.

“It is all the more important for our countries to work together, and I look forward to the continuing, warm friendship between our nations, including as members of the Commonwealth.

“My wife and I extend our heartfelt congratulations as you celebrate this historic anniversary.”