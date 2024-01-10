New drug offers hope to patients with life-threatening heart condition – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New drug offers hope to patients with life-threatening heart condition – study

By Press Association
A ground-breaking new drug is offering hope to people diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition (Alamy/PA)
People diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition have been given fresh hope thanks to a ground-breaking new drug, researchers say.

A study shows that patients with transthryretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, (ATTR-CM), now the most commonly diagnosed form of amyloidosis (protein build up in the body), benefited significantly when they took the drug Acoramidis.

Left untreated, clumps of protein build up on the heart preventing it from working properly, ultimately leading to heart failure and death within three to six years.

Experts suggest the true prevalence of ATTR-CM is not known as it remains underdiagnosed.

But they believe that as many as 20,000 people in the UK may have it, although their current live record is only about 10% of that.

The trial of more than 600 patients found that those taking the drug, developed by researchers from the Royal Free Hospital and UCL, were less likely to be admitted to hospital from a heart-related issue, could walk further and were less likely to die compared with those taking the dummy drug.

UCL’s Professor Julian Gillmore, research lead at the NAC and primary investigator of the global trial, said: “The results from the study are exciting for patients and researchers as we now have a further effective treatment option for ATTR-CM.

“In every measure patients receiving Acoramidis did significantly better than those on the placebo, from a reduction in mortality and cardiovascular hospitalisations to improved physical functioning as measured by a walking test.

“We are hoping that this drug will become widely available to patients with ATTR-CM by the end of 2024.”

Professor Gillmore added: “ATTR-CM used to be thought of as a rare cause of heart failure but the number of people being diagnosed as well as those being diagnosed early in the disease course has dramatically increased, largely due to improvements in imaging which themselves were developed at the National Amyloidosis Centre.

“These are beautiful data because all of the treatments for amyloidosis have been shown to work better if patients are treated earlier in the course of the disease and we will finally have an effective treatment to offer UK patients with ATTR-CM.

“In the vast majority of patients receiving Acoramidis within the trial we saw disease improvement or stability as a result of treatment with the drug.”

Stephen Neil, 71, who was diagnosed with ATTR-CM in 2019, was one of more than 600 people who took part in the global study.

The former Royal Navy diver, said: “I count myself lucky; firstly, that I was diagnosed and referred so quickly to the National Amyloidosis Centre and then that I was deemed a suitable candidate to be put straight on the trial.”

Stephen does not know whether he was given the drug or a placebo during his time on the 30-month trial.

But once the trial had finished everyone who took part was offered the opportunity to take the drug.

Mr Neil, who lives in Portsmouth with his wife Pauline was diagnosed with ATTR-CM after he was referred to hospital for an MRI scan for an irregular rhythm.

The drug works by stabilising the transthyretin protein to stop it falling apart, thereby preventing amyloid formation.

Patients enrolled in the trial simply had to take two tablets in the morning and two in the evening.

The findings are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.