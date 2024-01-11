Scientists test world-first Nipah virus vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists test world-first Nipah virus vaccine

By Press Association
Scientists are assessing whether a world-first Nipah virus vaccine is safe and effective (PA)
Oxford scientists are assessing whether the technology behind their Covid-19 jab could be used to protect people from the deadly Nipah virus.

If clinical trials are successful it would be the first ever vaccine for the disease.

Over the last week people have begun receiving the jab at the University of Oxford as part of the first human trial of the new vaccine.

Covid vaccine developer Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said that work on the Nipah vaccine started in 2017 and was paused during the Covid-19 crisis.

Outbreaks of the Nipah virus have mostly been found in South Asia and the virus can be fatal in up to 75% of cases.

Nipah virus can be transmitted to humans from animals, such as bats or pigs, or contaminated foods and can also be transmitted directly from human-to-human.

In humans it can cause acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis (swelling of the brain).

The virus was first identified 25 years ago but there are currently no treatments or vaccines available to help when outbreaks emerge.

But the new vaccine, ChAdOx1 NipahB, could be the first if it reaches safety and efficacy expectations.

Some 51 people aged 18 to 55 will participate in the trial, which is being led by the Oxford Vaccine Group and is being funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The jab was developed using the same “viral vector” vaccine technology found in the the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.The project will run for 18 months, with further trials expected to follow in a Nipah-affected country.

Dame Sarah, principal investigator at the University of Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute, said: “The University of Oxford’s work on the Nipah virus vaccine started in 2017, but was paused during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our work developing the Covid-19 vaccine will now help us prepare this Nipah vaccine for licensure, ensuring we’re ready to prevent future outbreaks of this devastating disease from spreading.”

Professor Brian Angus, the trial’s principal investigator and professor in infectious diseases at the University of Oxford, said: “Nipah virus was first identified in 1998, and yet 25 years on the global health community still has no approved vaccines or treatments for this devastating disease.

“Due to the high mortality rate and the nature of Nipah virus transmission, the disease is identified as a priority pandemic pathogen.

“This vaccine trial is an important milestone in identifying a solution that could prevent local outbreaks occurring, while also helping the world prepare for a future global pandemic.”

Dr In-Kyu Yoon, acting executive director of vaccine research and development at CEPI, added: “Nipah has epidemic potential, with its fruit bat hosts found in areas home to over two billion people.

“This trial is a step forward in efforts to build a suite of tools to protect against this killer virus.

“Knowledge gained could also inform development of other Paramyxovirus countermeasures.”