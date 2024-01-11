Bird flu found in Antarctic seals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bird flu found in Antarctic seals

By Press Association
Bird flu has been found in elephant and fur seals near Antarctica in what are the region’s first cases of infected mammals (Dr Marco Falchieri/Apha/PA)
Bird flu has been found in elephant and fur seals near Antarctica in what are the region’s first cases of infected mammals.

The UK’s Animal Plant Health Agency (Apha) said it has been testing for the H5N1 virus on the island of South Georgia since several brown skuas were found dead there in October.

The virus is most likely to have been introduced through birds migrating from South America and it has since passed on to seals and other bird species on the island.

Scientists said the risk to human health remains very low but that H5N1 endangers the delicate and unique ecosystems of the Antarctic.

Professor Ian Brown, Apha’s director of scientific services, said: “Given Antarctica is such a unique and special biodiversity hotspot, it is sad and concerning to see the disease spread to mammals in the region.

“If avian influenza continues to spread throughout the sub-Antarctic region this could significantly threaten the fragile ecosystem, and potentially put a number of very large populations of seabirds and sea mammals at risk.”

Apha scientists found positive bird flu samples from elephant and fur seals, brown skuas, kelp gulls and Antarctic terns.

They also tested albatross and giant petrels from Bird Island but these tested negative, while there have so far been no reports of above-average rates of death in penguins.

Bird flu has been devastating for seabirds around the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bird flu has spread to mammals before. It has been found in seals around Europe and the Americas as well as in mink in northern Spain and foxes and otters in England.

Positive samples have been found as far north as the Arctic, in Alaskan polar bears, with the strain now reaching to the other end of the Earth.

Dr Ed Hutchinson, a virologist at the University of Glasgow who was not involved in the Apha testing, said: “Influenza viruses are particularly common in waterfowl and shorebirds, which can carry the viruses long distances as they migrate.

“Although the Antarctic is extremely remote, it was inevitable that eventually the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of influenza would reach the region, and infected birds were first reported by the British Antarctic Survey a few months ago.

“The fact that this virus has now started infecting mammals in the region is, sadly, also not surprising – viruses are usually extremely picky about which animal they infect, but influenza viruses are unusually good at infecting new host species.

“Importantly, there is a difference between isolated infections of a new species and a virus spreading efficiently within that species.

“It requires a lot of changes for a bird virus to become a mammalian virus, and at the current time there is no sign that this H5N1 virus has changed from being a dangerous virus of birds to a virus that can spread easily within any mammal species.”