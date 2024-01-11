Christie withdraws from US presidential race in bid to thwart Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christie withdraws from US presidential race in bid to thwart Trump

By Press Association
Chris Christie announcing his withdrawal from the race in Windham, New Hampshire (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Chris Christie announcing his withdrawal from the race in Windham, New Hampshire (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has ended his Republican presidential bid, just days before the opening caucuses in Iowa.

Mr Christie told supporters at a New Hampshire town hall meeting on Wednesday he had come to the conclusion that he had no pathway to victory.

“Campaigns are run to win. That’s why we do them,” he said. “It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination.”

He has cast his decision as part of an effort to prevent former president Donald Trump being re-elected.

APTOPIX Election 2024 Christie
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie addresses the town hall meeting in Windham, New Hampshire (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

“My goal has never been to be just a voice against the hate and division and the selfishness of what our party has become under Donald Trump,” he said.

“I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition.”

Mr Christie did not immediately endorse any of rivals, whom he has criticised throughout the campaign for failing to directly target Mr Trump for fear of alienating the front-runner’s loyal supporters.

He was overheard on a hot mic before the event began criticising former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“She’s going to get smoked,” he said in an audio broadcast on the campaign’s livestream feed. “She’s not up to this.”

He was also overheard saying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had called him, petrified he was about to endorse Mrs Haley, but the audio was cut before he finished the thought.

Mrs Haley responded in a statement calling Mr Christie “a friend for many years,” and commending him “on a hard-fought campaign.”

Mr DeSantis posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he agreed with Mr Christie that his rival would “get smoked.”

Mr Christie’s dropout comes as a surprise, given the former governor had staked his campaign on New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, which is less than two weeks away.

He had insisted on Tuesday night that he had no plans to leave the race, continuing to cast himself as the only candidate willing to tell the truth and directly take on the former president.

“I would be happy to get out of the way for someone who is actually running against Donald Trump,” he said at a town hall in Rochester, New Hampshire.