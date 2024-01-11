What the papers say – January 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 11

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The Post Office Horizon IT scandal continues to dominate the front pages of the UK’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Express brand their front page with the word “Justice” while joining the The Guardian in saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce legislation to ensure victims of the scandal have their convictions overturned.

The Prime Minister is promising a new law within weeks in order to overturn the convictions given to the subpostmasters, according to the Financial Times and the Metro.

The Daily Telegraph says Post Office investigators were offered cash incentives to prosecute subpostmasters during the Horizon IT scandal.

The Daily Mirror and The Times relay words from subpostmaster Alan Bates, who said it is “about time” the victims received justice, but said payout plans will not make up for the suffering they had to endure.

The Daily Star demands Mr Bates, who fought for justice for subpostmasters for 21 years, is knighted after his fight for those wronged by the scandal.

The Independent asks “why did it take a TV show to clear 736 subpostmasters?” while the i leads with increasing pressure to “punish Post Office scandal firm”.

The Daily Mail says a new battle will begin as people who were not convicted but were “hounded” by the Post Office were made an initial offer of just £75,000.

And, in other news, The Sun says the wife of Manchester City star Kyle Walker, Annie, has left the footballer after “years of torment”.