What the papers say – January 11

The Post Office Horizon IT scandal continues to dominate the front pages of the UK’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Express brand their front page with the word “Justice” while joining the The Guardian in saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce legislation to ensure victims of the scandal have their convictions overturned.

The Guardian: Hundreds of Post Office victimsto get convictions overturned #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/okBe15Qqn8 — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 10, 2024

The Prime Minister is promising a new law within weeks in order to overturn the convictions given to the subpostmasters, according to the Financial Times and the Metro.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 11 January https://t.co/THFXMGYDp7 pic.twitter.com/LKrv765WIN — Financial Times (@FT) January 10, 2024

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 JUSTICE BY SPECIAL DELIVERY… 🔴 'All cleared by the end of the year' with £600k plus £75k upfront for many #Tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/p5oMvqzJmt — Metro (@MetroUK) January 10, 2024

The Daily Telegraph says Post Office investigators were offered cash incentives to prosecute subpostmasters during the Horizon IT scandal.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Post Office handed out bonuses for convictions'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/VVtr0oUsuW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 10, 2024

The Daily Mirror and The Times relay words from subpostmaster Alan Bates, who said it is “about time” the victims received justice, but said payout plans will not make up for the suffering they had to endure.

The Times: UK accuses Iran after rebels fire at warship #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8IWDJFT5Xx — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 10, 2024

The Daily Star demands Mr Bates, who fought for justice for subpostmasters for 21 years, is knighted after his fight for those wronged by the scandal.

The Independent asks “why did it take a TV show to clear 736 subpostmasters?” while the i leads with increasing pressure to “punish Post Office scandal firm”.

Thursday's front page: Pressure grows to punish Post Office scandal firm, as victims will be cleared#TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @RichardVaughan1 @poppyeh: https://t.co/nR7j3u9mRR pic.twitter.com/trSrXV3GDg — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 10, 2024

The Daily Mail says a new battle will begin as people who were not convicted but were “hounded” by the Post Office were made an initial offer of just £75,000.

Daily Mail: £75,000 deal sparks new battle withPost Office victims #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lp3iE5pH5f — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 10, 2024

