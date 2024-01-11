Princess Royal to visit landmine clearance site in Sri Lanka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Royal to visit landmine clearance site in Sri Lanka

By Press Association
The Princess Royal is visiting Sri Lanka (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Princess Royal will visit a site in Sri Lanka where a landmine clearance charity is working to make a former civil war frontline safe.

Anne, who is in Sri Lanka on a three-day tour, will learn about the work of the Halo Trust, which is clearing tens of thousands of munitions left by both sides in the conflict.

Sri Lanka’s bloody civil war between armed separatist Tamil Tiger forces and the Sri Lankan army ended in May 2009 after 26 years, with government troops claiming victory in a conflict that left an estimated 100,000 dead.

The princess will tour the Halo Trust’s demining and resettlement site in Muhamalai near Jaffna, the capital of Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority northern province, and meet residents who have been settled in the area following mine clearance.

Royal visit to Sri Lanka – Day one
Anne’s visit marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Sri Lanka (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She will also go to Jaffna to meet members of Sri Lanka’s Tamil and northern communities and hear how the Jaffna public library is a symbol of northern education and culture.

Anne arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday and delivered to Sri Lanka’s president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a letter from the King, which said the world is facing the challenges of “maintaining peace, prosperity and democracy”.

Charles also said the UK was committed to “building an ever stronger, modern partnership with Sri Lanka”.

The princess tour is the royal family’s first overseas trip of 2024 and marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UK and the Commonwealth country, which gained independence from Britain in 1948.

Anne, who is joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, will also visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, in Kandy, central Sri Lanka, the most significant Buddhist Temple in the country.