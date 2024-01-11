Republican rivals attack each other’s record in debate without Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Republican rivals attack each other’s record in debate without Trump

By Press Association
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, looks at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, looks at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Republican rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis attacked each other during their primary debate, rather than focus on former president Donald Trump, the party’s absent front runner to contest November’s US election.

Florida Governor De Santis and the former South Carolina governor called each other liars and insulted each other’s record and character early as they tried to demonstrate they were the strongest alternative to Mr Trump.

The former president again dodged the debate in Des Moines, Iowa, staging his own event on Fox News elsewhere in the city.

Election 2024 Debate
Nikki Haley, right, and Ron DeSantis point at each other during the debate (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The Republican rivals drilled into each other’s policy ideas and directed viewers to different fact-checking websites as they displayed their sharp differences over issues ranging from foreign policy to abortion, less than a week before the Republican primary process begins in Iowa.

“You’re so desperate. You’re just so desperate,” Mrs Haley, a former UN ambassador, interrupted Mr DeSantis at one point.

The Florida governor said Mrs Haley has a “problem with ballistic podiatry, shooting herself in the foot every other day”.

One rare point of agreement was that Mr Trump should have been on the stage with them.

When asked about Mr Trump’s comments in 2022 calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen, Mrs Haley was blunter about critiquing the president she once worked for.

“That election, Trump lost it. Biden won the election,” she said, calling the January 6 2021 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters “a terrible day” and saying “I think President Trump will have to answer for it”.

Mr DeSantis predicted the former president would likely end up being convicted for the criminal charges he faces for his efforts to overturn the election.

“I don’t think he gets through that,” he said of one of Mr Trump’s trials. “So what are we going to do as Republicans?”

Hours before the debate, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie – the most aggressive critic of Mr Trump among the GOP candidates – announced he was dropping out of the race.

Along with biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Mr Christie did not qualify for Wednesday’s debate after appearing in earlier events.

Mr Trump said he’s “not exactly worried” about the decision, saying he agreed with comments Mr Christie made on a hot mic ahead of his announcement when he said Mrs Haley is “going to get smoked” and is “not up to this”.

The debate offered Mrs Haley a chance to reset a campaign that has come under fresh scrutiny by everyone from her GOP rivals to President Joe Biden, a sign her opponents in both parties see her as a rising contender.

Mr DeSantis vowed to win Iowa’s caucuses despite trailing badly in most state polls.

Election 2024 Trump
Former President Donald Trump greets members of the audience after a Fox News Channel town hall in Des Moines, Iowa (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Each tried to take the position as the leader who would address the US-Mexico border and the strain of record-high numbers of migrants crossing while the central role the US is playing in the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war emerged as a clear dividing line.

Mrs Haley offered a passionate defence of sending aid to Ukraine and Israel while Mr DeSantis accused her of being more concerned about the Ukrainian border than the southern border of the US.

Across town, Mr Trump maintained his argument that the legal proceedings against him were “a witch hunt”.

When asked about his previous statements that a second term would be about retribution for his enemies, the former president said he would not have time for it.

“The ultimate retribution is success,” he said.