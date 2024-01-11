Riots in Papua New Guinea’s two biggest cities reportedly leave 15 dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Riots in Papua New Guinea’s two biggest cities reportedly leave 15 dead

By Press Association
A protest in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday (Australian Broadcasting Corp via AP)
A protest in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday (Australian Broadcasting Corp via AP)

The Papua New Guinea government is working to restore order after at least 15 people were reportedly killed during rioting and looting that left the country’s two biggest cities in flames.

The unrest began in the capital, Port Moresby, on Wednesday after hundreds of police officers, soldiers, prison staff and public servants went on strike in a pay dispute.

The Papua New Guinea government has attributed a pay cut to an administrative glitch.

Similar riots also caused damage in Lae, the second-biggest city in the southwestern Pacific country.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said at least 15 people died in Port Moresby and Lae.

An additional 180 defence personnel flew into Port Moresby on Thursday.

Tensions in the country have risen amid high unemployment and increased living costs.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said Port Moresby was “under stress and duress” but violence had eased.

“Police were not at work yesterday in the city and people resorted to lawlessness — not all people, but in certain segments of our city,” Mr Marape said at a press conference on Thursday.

“(The) situation report as of this morning shows tension in the city has subsided.”

Many shops and banking services were closed on Thursday as business owners repaired damage.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation of mostly subsistence farmers where some 800 languages are spoken.

It is in a strategically important part of the South Pacific.

With 10 million people, it the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, which is home to 26 million.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appealed for calm.

He said his government has not received any requests for help from its closest neighbour.

Papua New Guinea and Australia last month signed a bilateral security pact.

“Our high commission in Port Moresby are keeping a very close eye on what is occurring there, making sure Australians are looked after,” Mr Albanese told reporters on Thursday.

Papua New Guinea struggles to contain escalating tribal violence and civil unrest in remote regions and has a long-term aim to increase its police numbers from 6,000 officers to 26,000.